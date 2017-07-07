Isodiol "By increasing our global presence, we feel we will be in a position to influence the regulatory and legal framework of this movement into a sustainable industry domestically in Canada and the US.”

Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL) (OTC: LAGBF) (FSE: LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”) a global cannabis innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and consumer products is pleased to announce it has received approval from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) for the approval of its pharmaceutical grade Cannabidiol (CBD) product, Isoderm™. This product will be placed on the Special Category List for alternative therapies which will enable it to be prescribed by doctors and neurologists.

Isodiol International CEO Marcos Agramont stated, “We had initially anticipated this process to lead us into the third quarter, however receiving the first approval in a few months shows the quality and market demand for our Isoderm™ product. We anticipate additional product and medical indication approvals to continue over the coming weeks and months. We will strengthen our distribution relationships in the region and continue working towards receiving product approvals in other jurisdictions. We will continue to be proactive and mitigate the regulatory risk in North America by increasing our footprint in countries that have approved medical CBD. By increasing our global presence, we feel we will be in a position to influence the regulatory and legal framework of this movement into a sustainable industry domestically in Canada and the US.”

Additional information will be provided in the coming weeks around the progress of distribution partnerships.

