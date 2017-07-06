123Genetix is introducing its proprietary predictive computer models of rare disease biology to empower medical researchers to discover potential new research directions that may identify disease specific biomarkers that can lead to new and effective treatments for various rare diseases. The company’s advanced deep learning technology will be made available free of charge to not-for-profit researchers and organizations.

“We passionately believe the time is right for our transformative platform technology and a novel approach to empower rare disease research and improve the lives of families affected by rare diseases,” said Dr. Wayne Danter, Chief Science Officer and founder. “At this time we are looking to create awareness for 123Genetix and our technology solution as we continue to forge relationships with relevant medical researchers and organizations. Our Phase 1 launch includes our website and blog at http://www.123genetix.com, as well as the use of Twitter and Facebook. I urge anyone interested in rare disease research to follow our social media accounts. A more formal launch of our not-for-profit technology solution will take place in about three months.”

The Unmet Need: A rare disease is generally a disease that affects a small percentage of the population. However, rare diseases are more common than you might think. There are more than 7,000 known rare diseases affecting over 300 million people worldwide. That’s almost the size of the population of the United States. In North America, rare diseases affect 8% to 10% of the population. About 80% of rare diseases have a genetic basis and 50% of rare diseases affect children. Unfortunately, less than 50% of known rare diseases have organizations to advocate on behalf of patients and their families. Compounding this ongoing problem is the ever increasing competition for limited and diminishing resources supporting rare diseases research.

Our Solution: DeepNEU is 123Genetix’s novel systems biology platform capable of evolving complex editable rare disease specific computer models. These models can be individualized by rare disease researchers to: (1) develop new hypotheses; (2) design and run experimental simulations to test those hypotheses; (3) write better grants; and, (4) discover potential biomarkers.

About 123Genetix

123Genetix is an innovative non-profit organization created to empower rare disease research. At 123Genetix we believe that rare should not mean forgotten. To empower rare disease research we have created a growing library of computational models of rare diseases. These models are easily customizable by the investigator and have a number of important applications. They are designed for hypothesis generation, research and experimental planning, grant writing and novel targeted therapy identification.

For more information, visit our website at http://www.123Genetix.com or contact Dr. Wayne Danter at wdanter@123genetix.com.