Alliance Homecare Unveils Rebranding Campaign

Alliance Homecare – a concierge home health care provider serving individuals and families in New York City, Long Island, Westchester and the Lower Hudson Valley, today announced a rebranding campaign that is reinventing what it means to care for the aging population. The company’s new integrative approach includes three streamlined services levels and the provision of multiple complimentary screenings in interdisciplinary areas.

“Over the last decade, our team has strived to revolutionize the way homecare operates by developing what we refer to as ‘Concierge Homecare’ — a concept that puts the livelihood and well-being of the client and his/her family above all else,” said Greg Solometo, co-founder and CEO of Alliance Homecare. “This business model integrates technology and human empathy with an ecosystem of professional services in the home, resulting in high level outcomes for our clients and their families.”

Alliance Assist (Basic Homecare with the Alliance Personal Touch): Created for the educated consumer who appreciates the utmost quality in homecare, but doesn’t need extensive oversight, coordination or communication across family and interdisciplinary lines. This program includes a professional Alliance care manager providing weekly phone check-ins, highly vetted caregivers, and the availability of an Alliance nurse as needed. Alliance Assist clients are also offered an introduction to the company’s vast array of supportive service providers should they become relevant.

Alliance Concierge (Comprehensive Homecare with Integrative Services): Created for the sophisticated client who prefers more extensive hands-on care management, Alliance Concierge includes bi-weekly in person visitation, alternate weekly phone check-ins, active family engagement of ongoing circumstances and updates, and integrated interdisciplinary coordination of professional services. Alliance will provide complimentary initial screenings in the areas of PT/OT, nutrition and organic food program development, mental health therapy, wellness (yoga, massage and meditation), financial organization and elder care legal review of important documents such as Power of Attorney, Healthcare Proxy and Advanced Directives.

Alliance Nursing (ICU Quality Nursing for the Home): Alliance’s RNs currently work in New York City’s top hospital systems and provide exceptional homecare to Alliance clientele. Whether it is acute medical circumstances, post-operative recovery, patient advocacy in the hospital or superior quality companionship and ADL support. Alliance Nursing clients receive the highest quality medical care in the homecare industry.

“The Alliance philosophy was borne out of the deep love I had for my own grandmother and the care I wish I’d had the opportunity to provide her during the last five years of her life,” said Solometo. “Our integrative approach is the future of homecare and we’re committed to leading the way.”

The new offerings are now available and will be rolled out to existing clients over the next two quarters. The company will also launch an industry leading in-home technology platform for Concierge and Nursing clients and their families by Fall 2017, allowing them to stay connected with the entire care team 24/7 as well as enjoy informative, entertaining and uniquely interactive content.

About Alliance Homecare

Alliance Homecare is a concierge home health care company which offers an extensive range of high-quality private home care services to an elite client base in lower New York State which includes: the five boroughs of New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester and Rockland Counties. Co-founded in 2006, Alliance has a uniquely selective hiring process, known as The Grandma RuleSM. This process ensures Alliance only hires the highest caliber of registered nurses, home health aides and health care professionals, resources the company would be comfortable caring for their own families. These specialized professionals provide best-in-class care for Alliance’s clients and their loved ones while honoring a strict code of confidentiality. A Licensed Home Care Services Agency (LHCSA), Alliance’s services include private duty nursing, home health aides, companions, professional care management, physical therapy, and nutritional counseling. To learn more, visit http://www.alliancehomecare.com.