B & E Prime New York Steaks Consumer’s expectations are high these days and they look for quality, product consistency and transparency. At B & E Meats and Seafood they can count on all three.

Helping customers improve their knowledge about the variety and types of products that they are buying, providing simple, how-to guides to prepare tasty dishes, as well as providing a great value for the money is what B & E Meats and Seafood believe matters to their customers.

One of B & E Meats and Seafood’s most appetizing, summertime favorites includes none other than their famous Prime New York Steaks, pure, juicy beef flavor and simple to prepare. Beautifully marbled, these New York’s come from Double R Ranch, a premier beef brand from the heart of the Northwest. Owner, Jeff Green says, “Using high quality ingredients is our secret to success. We never compromise on our sources because the attention we pay to the ingredients that our customers buy, ensures that they are getting the best tasting products.”

To ensure that your steaks are prepared just to your liking, Green recommends that you follow these simple grilling tips:

1) Salt and season your steaks early, at least one hour prior to grilling or the day before if possible. For a change, try out B & E’s flavorful, house-made Butcher’s Blend. Guests report this incredible blend of seasonings is phenomenal and can even be used on popcorn.

2) To ensure your steaks are perfect for each guest be sure to take the temperature of your steaks while grilling. (Rare – 110 degrees F, Medium Rare – 120 degrees F, Medium – 130 degrees F, Medium Well – 140, Well/No-pink – why bother).

3) After you remove your steaks from the grill, be sure to let them rest just long enough to firm up and hold in the juices.

To find more cooking instructions or to learn more about B & E Meats and Seafood, visit their website at: http://www.bnemeats.com. Try any one of their four locations in Des Moines, Queen Anne, Newcastle and Burien.

About B & E Meats and Seafood:

Founded nearly 60 years ago by brothers Bob and Earl Green, B & E Meats and Seafood serves the northwest with the highest quality meats, the freshest seafood including Copper River Salmon, and outstanding marinated products such as Teriyaki Beef Tri-tips, Kalbi Marinated Beef Ribs, Award Winning Beef Jerky, and always delicious Smoked Salmon Candy. After nearly 40 successful years in the meat business, Bob and Earl retired. Bob’s son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Trisha Green took the helm. Together with their daughter, Dena, who joined the family business in 2008, and Steve Dunaychuk, who became a minority partner in 2014, the business has continued to grow thanks to friendly staff and high quality, unique products. B & E was Voted "Best Butcher” in KING5 - Evening Magazine Best of Western Washington contest in 2014. They are currently in the running for Seattle's A-List Best Butcher and Best Fish Market for 2017. Voters can vote at City Voter's website at: City Voter.