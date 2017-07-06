The word is getting out about mainframe vulnerabilities, and our mission is to help CISOs boost the security tools they already have to include z/OS monitoring.

CorreLog, the leader in multi-platform IT security event log management, today announced an exclusive platinum sponsorship for IBM Systems Magazine’s webinar titled “Pen Testing to Reveal the Truth about Mainframe Security” scheduled for Monday, July 24, at 1:00 p.m. EDT, 10:00 a.m. PDT. The webinar will feature mainframe security researcher Philip “Soldier of Fortran” Young performing live z/OS penetration tests to reveal potential vulnerabilities that can be exploited in a cyber-attack. Remarkably, all tools used by Young throughout the penetration tests are available for free online. Young will also tell the story of how he first started as a hacker kid in the 1990s along with his current exploits discovering internet-facing mainframes and publishing them with his bot at mainframesproject.tumblr.com/.

Webinar Details



What: CorreLog/IBM Systems Magazine Webinar – “Pen Testing to Reveal the Truth about Mainframe Security”

When: Monday, July 24, 2017 – 1:00 p.m. EDT/12:00 p.m. CDT/10:00 a.m. PDT

Who: Philip “Soldier of Fortran” Young, Mainframe Security Researcher | Peter Mills, CorreLog VP of Product Development & Support

Registration: Click here to register at the IBM Systems Magazine website

Peter Mills, CorreLog Vice President of Product Development and Support, will follow Young, demonstrating how organizations can use their SIEM and IT SOC to monitor the mainframe for cyber-attacks in real time by leveraging tools they already have at their disposal. Both Young and Mills will be fielding attendee questions following the presentation.

“We’re delighted to partner with IBM Systems Magazine on this webinar, and we’re honored that a mainframe security ambassador like Phil Young will be joining us,” said CorreLog President and CEO George Faucher. “The word is getting out about mainframe vulnerabilities, and our mission is to help CISOs boost the security tools they already have to include z/OS monitoring. Interested parties will not want to miss live z/OS penetration testing as well as the most advanced strategies for security visibility across the entirety of their enterprise IT infrastructure in this webinar.”

SIEM software platforms are the standard for distributed network security, but generally lack real-time monitoring of z/OS systems. CorreLog has been working with insurance companies, financial institutions, and government agencies since 2008 to help secure mainframe data with real-time monitoring for user activity with its product zDefender™ for z/OS, and real-time monitoring for DB2 user activity with dbDefender™ for DB2.

For more information about zDefender™ for z/OS, click here.

For more information about dbDefender™ for DB2, click here.

If you are unable to attend this webinar but would like to receive a copy of the slide deck, please contact CorreLog here. This webinar will also be available for viewing on demand after the event from http://www.CorreLog.com.

About IBM Systems Magazine

IBM Systems Magazine Mainframe and Power Systems editions provide award-winning technology coverage in print and digital formats. In addition, the magazine offers social media presences (Twitter and Facebook), Web-exclusive content on ibmsystemsmag.com, and in the EXTRA eNewsletters. Our goal is to help customers achieve the greatest return on their technology investment. Subscribe at ibmsystemsmag.com/subscriptions. Print edition FREE in US and Canada; digital edition FREE worldwide.

IBM® and z/OS® are registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.

About CorreLog:

CorreLog, Inc., a privately held corporation, is an independent software vendor (ISV) that has produced software and framework components used successfully by hundreds of private and government organizations worldwide. Our core solutions provide visibility across both mainframe and distributed systems on user activity that is indicative of cyber threat. Since 2008, CorreLog, Inc. has been committed to delivering better decision-support solutions for InfoSec and security auditing professionals who need more advanced perimeter security and improved adherence to PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOX, IRS Pub. 1075, FISMA, GDPR, NERC and other industry standards for securing data. Our solutions are designed to be highly interoperable and complementary to clients’ existing IT investments.

CorreLog zDefender™ holds certified integrations with IBM, HP, Intel (McAfee) Security, Micro Focus, (EMC) RSA Security Analytics, and field integrations with all other brand-name SIEMs. We consider our technology approach to be unique in both personnel and product and we believe our solutions pass the test of low total cost of ownership with high SIEM functionality. For more information on CorreLog products, please visit http://www.CorreLog.com/.

###

Copyright © 2017, CorreLog, Inc. All rights reserved.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used herein are the properties of their respective owners.