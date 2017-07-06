Mark T. Murphy Dental insurance – once intended to help patients afford quality care – has not had an increase in benefits in more than 60 years.

With the growing concerns about healthcare in the U.S., the National Association of Dental Laboratories (NADL) is informing patients about how the current state of dental insurance affects dental procedures.

Dental insurance – once intended to help patients afford quality care – has not had an increase in benefits in more than 60 years; unlike other insurances that have adapted to rising inflation, dental insurance still only covers around $1,000 in annual maximums. According to University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry guest faculty member Mark T. Murphy, DDS, FAGD, this ultimately affects both dentists and patients, as lower dental coverage and reimbursements mean dentists might cut costs by using lower cost products and services.

NADL created the “What’s In Your Mouth?” campaign to raise public awareness of regulations, standards, transparency, safety issues and the important role that the dental laboratory and dental laboratory technician play as part of the oral health care team. In order for patients to ensure they get quality dental care, NADL suggests they look for a dentist who partners with a high quality dental laboratory that uses the best materials, techniques and manufacturing standards.

Patients can learn more about their dentists’ commitment to quality by asking these five basic questions:

1. “Do you use a Certified Dental Technician for your laboratory work?”

2. “Is the laboratory you work with certified and by whom?”

3. “Where is your dental laboratory located?”

4. “What patient contact materials are in the restorations you are prescribing for the treatment plan?”

5. “How does your dental practice ensure that it is not using misbranded or grey market dental materials?”

For information on the campaign and more about dental technician standards, please visit the website: http://whatsinyourmouth.us/.

About NADL:

The National Association of Dental Laboratories is the unified voice of the dental laboratory profession supporting dentistry and serving the public interest by promoting high standards. NADL accomplishes this by providing programs, services and networking opportunities to meet the evolving technical, educational, professional and business needs of dental laboratories.