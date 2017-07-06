Instead of speakers, Ahead uses an oscillator to pass sound directly into your helmet so that you can clearly hear music, conversations and other voice feedback from your phone.

Raising over $58K, Analogue Plus wrapped up a successful campaign for their smart helmet accessory, Ahead. The attachable Bluetooth device mounts to virtually any helmet to provide a safe, hands-free audio system to listen to music, make phone calls and follow GPS navigation. The product’s success on Kickstarter prompted the team to continue selling Ahead on Indiegogo’s InDemand platform.

When the Analogue Plus team launched Ahead at the end of May, Kickstarter backers were quick to pre-order the gadget. With Ahead, backers have the power to turn virtually any helmet into a smart helmet. The attachable Bluetooth device easily mounts to a user’s helmet. Using a special algorithm and two angled microphones, Ahead’s unique technology reduces wind and other surrounding noises at speeds of up to 40 MPH. As the noise is reduced, the angled microphones are able to intake sound directly in front of the user’s mouth. One of the most unique features of Ahead are the vibrations emitted from the device which clarify the sound quality that penetrates the helmet. Additionally, the device’s app allows users to customize the device’s buttons and enables features like push-to-talk.

“Ahead isn’t like an ordinary Bluetooth headset. Instead of speakers, Ahead uses an oscillator to pass sound directly into your helmet so that you can clearly hear music, conversations and other voice feedback from your phone,” explained Marco Park, founder and CEO of Analogue Plus. “Ahead works on any helmet, open or closed, padded or thin.”

The lightweight device is extremely durable and can even withstand being run over by a car or being completely submerged in water without sustaining any damage. With IP45 water and dust resistance, Ahead is safe to use in rain, snow and desert conditions. The rechargeable device also comes with a charging cable, has a three-day standby battery and can last eight hours while on a phone call. Detachable for easy charging or for transferring to other helmets, Ahead also comes with an additional mount for at-home usage and offers an app that is compatible with Apple and Android devices.

The team at Analogue Plus has already developed a production plan that helps ensure their estimated delivery date of October 2017 will be met. Those who are interested in backing the project can purchase the device, velcro strap mount, curved mount, flat mount and special packaging box for $95 on Indiegogo’s InDemand platform. To learn more about Ahead and price options, please visit bit.ly/AheadIGG.

ABOUT ANALOGUE PLUS

In 2015, Analogue Plus founder Marco Park came up with the idea for their newest product, Ahead, while on a skiing trip with friends. Park became frustrated with how difficult is was for his group of friends to stay in touch through layers of clothing and protective gear. Park knew his team could make it easier for urban commuters and extreme sports adventurers to stay in touch by creating a communication device designed specifically to work with helmets.

Based in Seoul, the majority of Analogue Plus’ team of designers, engineers and entrepreneurs have previously worked at Samsung Electronics. The team was accelerated by C-Lab, which selects entrepreneurs with world-changing ideas from within Samsung. Together, the team is dedicated to bringing consumers the best compact Bluetooth helmet device. For more information visit bit.ly/AheadIGG.