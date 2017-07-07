Line 6 Announces New Helix Extended Warranty Program

Line 6 Helix products now have an extended warranty Helix is our flagship product, and we want to ensure that it meets the high expectations of our customers.

Line 6, Inc. today announced the Helix® Extended Warranty Program. This free program extends the warranty period to two years for qualifying customers who register a Helix Floor, Helix Rack, or Helix LT processor, or a Helix Control pedal in the United States within the first year of ownership. Customers who already own a Helix product will have a second year added to their current one-year Helix Warranty at no cost.

“Helix is our flagship product, and we want to ensure that it meets the high expectations of our customers,” said Marcus Ryle, President, Line 6. “The Helix Extended Warranty Program reinforces our commitment to the Helix platform and connects customers directly with Line 6 and our network of repair centers for assistance if issues arise.”

Customers who purchased a used Helix product can still qualify for the extended warranty. If the customer has a copy of the original receipt, the warranty period will transfer to the new owner.

There are two ways customers can register for the Helix Extended Warranty Program:

1. For U.S. customers who purchased a Helix Floor or Helix Rack processor, or a Helix Control pedal between Sept 29, 2015 and Sept 30, 2016:



Registration is required within two years of the purchase date.

Customers already qualify if they have registered their Helix and have a copy of the original purchase receipt.

Otherwise, customers can register their product at https://line6.com/account/registergear/ as long as they have a copy of the original purchase receipt.

2. For U.S. customers who purchased a Helix Floor, Helix Rack, or Helix LT processor, or a Helix Control pedal after Oct 1, 2016:



Registration is required within one year of the purchase date.

Customers already qualify if they have registered their Helix and have a copy of the original purchase receipt.

Otherwise, customers can register their product at https://line6.com/account/registergear/ as long as they have a copy of the original purchase receipt.

Helix customers outside of the U.S. will continue to enjoy the warranty offers that are implemented by their local Line 6 Distributors and governed by their local laws and regulations.

Availability

The Helix Extended Warranty Program is now available. Learn more at http://line6.com/support/page/kb/_/general-faq/helix%C2%AE-extended-warranty-program-faq-us-only-r864.

For questions about the program, contact Line 6 by phone at 818-575-3600 option 2, or create a customer support ticket at http://line6.com/support/tickets/.

