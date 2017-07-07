Our relationship with 4R Technologies allows more flexibility for our customers. They will enjoy working with world class professionals, while benefiting from an average of 40-50% cost savings from talent in the United States.

GAFFEY Healthcare, a leading provider of revenue cycle automation technology and outsourced services, announces a partnership with 4R Technologies in Capetown, South Africa. This provides an additional staffing option for GAFFEY customers and further demonstrates a core commitment to delivering the right people at the right time and performing the right tasks in a cost effective solution.

South Africa is increasingly being selected for offshoring due to a shared culture, high quality work products, staff with or pursuing advanced degrees, and low cost of living. While there are a growing number of partners available, GAFFEY selected 4R Technologies due to a mutual affinity to use technology as a driving force in improving people and processes.

“Macro-level financial challenges such as the payment model shift to value-based care, chronic care management, and high patient insurance churn rate are just a few examples that require significant oversight and resources to ensure proper billing and collections,” confirmed Derek Morkel, GAFFEY Chief Executive Officer. “Our relationship with 4R Technologies allows more flexibility for our customers. They will enjoy working with world class professionals, while benefiting from an average of 40-50% cost savings from talent in the United States. Our partnership with 4R Technologies provides assurance we are prepared for the impending market changes.”

GAFFEY Healthcare provides revenue cycle automation technology and services that enable health care organizations to accelerate cash flow, improve productivity and increase profitability with short-term and demonstrable ROI. From automated claims statusing, patient eligibility and payment verification to billing and claims management to third-party collections, their software relies upon cloud-based, state-of-the art workflow supported by a business intelligence platform. GAFFEY’s systems are in use at more than 200 healthcare systems and physician practices across the U.S.

