SBS Group, a leading information technology services and consulting firm, has announced they will be participating as an exhibitor at the Microsoft Inspire Conference to promote their new cloud distribution program, the Stratos Cloud Alliance (SCA). The SCA is one of a small group of Indirect Cloud Solution Providers (ICSP) authorized by Microsoft to provide customer support and billing to Microsoft partners reselling Microsoft’s cloud solutions.

Formerly known as the Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference, Inspire is Microsoft’s biggest partner event, bringing together more than 16,000 members of the Microsoft community from around the globe to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. from July 9-13.

The SCA was developed by SBS Group as a unique Microsoft Indirect Cloud Solution Provider offering a comprehensive portfolio of Microsoft Cloud Business and Productivity Solutions, ISV Products and Tools, and Partner and Customer Services. The SCA is the only Microsoft Cloud Distributor specializing in Dynamics 365, chosen by Microsoft based on SBS’s 30 years as a leader in Microsoft business solutions and pioneering of the Dynamics Master VAR program.

“To remain relevant, Microsoft partners must embrace Dynamics 365 and offer their customers cloud-based solutions that provide business impact,” said James Bowman, President and CEO of SBS Group. “The SCA is the Indirect CSP of choice for any partner, whether Dynamics or Platform, who is looking to work with a cloud distributor that has the expertise in configuration, professional services, and ISV selection for Dynamics 365 to provide a complete solution for their customers.”

The SCA provides a turnkey option to help partners develop, market, and deliver Dynamics 365 solutions and services. With three flexible partner models designed to meet the needs of ERP and CRM resellers, Managed Service Providers, as well as Accounting and Consulting firms, SCA programs include dedicated teams designed to simplify onboarding and streamline the partner experience. The goal is to enable partners and their customers to realize business results faster and easier than alternative cloud distribution programs.

Learn more information about Microsoft Inspire at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire

Learn more about the Stratos Cloud Alliance at http://www.stratosalliance.com

About SBS Group

SBS Group is a Microsoft Master VAR and Indirect Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP) specializing in Microsoft Dynamics solutions and services for companies of all sizes. With more than 3,000 active customers served by over 300 employees across 40 locations in North America, SBS Group is a recognized leader in cloud ERP, CRM, productivity and business intelligence solutions. We simplify the cloud experience and help our customers realize business value faster with SBS Group AXIO solutions for Dynamics 365 and our streamlined RightPath approach. SBS Group is headquartered in Edison, NJ and has been a recognized leader in Microsoft business solutions for over 30 years. http://www.sbsgroupusa.com