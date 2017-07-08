US Capital Partners Increases Bridge Finance Solutions for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Share Article

Private investment bank offers strong interim lending support to underserved businesses, through swift and timely bridge loans customized to specification.

Recent Bridge Loan Transactions at US Capital Partners

US Capital Partners has a history of success when it comes to offering clients reliable and timely commercial bridge loans. – Jeffrey Sweeney

San Francisco, California (PRWEB)

US Capital Partners Inc. announced today that it has further expanded its range of custom bridge finance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. US Capital Partners is a private investment bank that makes direct debt investments, participates in debt facilities, and has wide distribution for debt and equity private placements for small and medium-sized businesses.

“US Capital Partners has a history of success when it comes to offering clients reliable and timely commercial bridge loans,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Partners. “Bridge loans generally fund in 1–3 weeks, which is a lot sooner than other types of financing, making them appealing for businesses waiting for more traditional financing or looking to take immediate advantage of an attractive commercial opportunity. At US Capital Partners we now provide bridge loan amounts up to $50 million for smaller businesses with assets.”

A bridge business loan is a temporary facility that provides short-term capital until a more permanent financing event occurs, or until the company’s financial obligation is removed. Bridge loans are commonly used to secure additional working capital, repay debt, or purchase or develop commercial real estate.

Bridge Loan Criteria at US Capital Partners

  • Loan size: $500,000 to $50,000,000
  • Lending area: National and international
  • Collateral: All assets
  • Amortization: Interest only
  • LTV: Up to 90% or advance on eligible revenue model
  • Closing time: 5 days to 20 days

To learn more about how your business can secure the financing it needs, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney(at)uscapitalpartners(dot)net or call (415) 889-1010.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Fana Richardson
media@uscapitalpartners.net
+1 4158891039
Email >

Fana Richardson
US Capital Partners Inc.
415-889-1010
Email >
US Capital Partners
Like >
US Capital Partners Inc.

Follow us on
Visit website

Media

Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, US Capital PartnersJeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, US Capital PartnersUSCP logoUS Capital Partners logoUSCP logoUS Capital PartnersUS Capital Partners logoLogo