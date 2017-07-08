US Capital Partners has a history of success when it comes to offering clients reliable and timely commercial bridge loans. – Jeffrey Sweeney
US Capital Partners Inc. announced today that it has further expanded its range of custom bridge finance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. US Capital Partners is a private investment bank that makes direct debt investments, participates in debt facilities, and has wide distribution for debt and equity private placements for small and medium-sized businesses.
“US Capital Partners has a history of success when it comes to offering clients reliable and timely commercial bridge loans,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Partners. “Bridge loans generally fund in 1–3 weeks, which is a lot sooner than other types of financing, making them appealing for businesses waiting for more traditional financing or looking to take immediate advantage of an attractive commercial opportunity. At US Capital Partners we now provide bridge loan amounts up to $50 million for smaller businesses with assets.”
A bridge business loan is a temporary facility that provides short-term capital until a more permanent financing event occurs, or until the company’s financial obligation is removed. Bridge loans are commonly used to secure additional working capital, repay debt, or purchase or develop commercial real estate.
Bridge Loan Criteria at US Capital Partners
- Loan size: $500,000 to $50,000,000
- Lending area: National and international
- Collateral: All assets
- Amortization: Interest only
- LTV: Up to 90% or advance on eligible revenue model
- Closing time: 5 days to 20 days
