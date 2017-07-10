Techkon SpectroDens® 4 Premium

The School of Media Sciences at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) has updated its color measurement equipment for curricula and research, made possible by a gift from Techkon USA. The all new Techkon SpectroDens® 4 Premium instruments will now be utilized for both classroom instruction and research purposes to compliment the teaching of all conventional and digital printing processes central to the mission of the School.

“For the School of Media Sciences course offerings, the SpectroDens 4 was an optimal choice” says Erich Lehman, Premedia Facilities Coordinator. “The instrument is very durable and user-friendly; these features make the SpectroDens stand out from other measurement solutions. Coupled with the leading-edge functions included on-board the instrument, especially support for industry specification efforts and advanced metrics and indices, our students and faculty have the tools necessary to continue our legacy as a premier institute offering curricula and conducting research in graphic imaging.”

The accuracy of the Techkon SpectroDens 4 is assured through its LED illumination which offers not only long-life, but also compliance with ISO 13655 for M0, M1, M2 and M3 measurement conditions. Further, the instrument calibration is traceable to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST.) This level of accuracy, coupled with advanced features such as Opacity, Slur/Doubling Value, Whiteness, Yellowness and Metamerism Index, as well as on-board averaging, combine to make the SpectroDens 4 ideal for faculty and student-based research initiatives. Beyond the capabilities on-board the handheld SpectroDens, the included SpectroConnect software gives users the ability to create and edit color libraries, generate quality control reports, and seamless export data to spreadsheets for subsequent data analyses. These features are especially useful in supporting relevant research efforts.

In addition, the SpectroDens 4 includes tools that fully support G7® methodologies, which are widely adopted throughout our industry,” states Lehman. “This enables our students to experience not only awareness of these initiatives, but also to have the knowledge necessary for successful implementation and utilization of G7. We are grateful for Techkon USA’s support of the School of Media Sciences.”

About the School of Media Sciences at RIT:

The School of Media Sciences at RIT (http://cias.rit.edu/schools/media-sciences) is the current incarnation of the former School of Print Media. Building on a legacy of over 75 years of excellence, the School of Media Sciences is widely recognized as the premier graphic technology and communications program in North America. Based in Rochester, New York, the school offers both Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees. The curriculum merges conventional print and publishing with cross-media technologies to prepare the next generation of leaders in this dynamic field

About TECHKON

Techkon is the innovation leader in densitometers, spectrophotometers and color software solutions for the global print community. With a track record of 30 + years of continued technological excellence, Techkon products are chosen for their high degree of measurement accuracy, repeatability, reliability and ease of operation in all sectors of the printing industry. Techkon’s innovative color measurement solutions have led to highly successful implementations by leading OEM press manufacturers and large commercial printers, yielding dramatic gains in quality, productivity and cost savings.

