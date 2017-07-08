The ICC continuing education credit program is just one way that ISA is working to build the sign, graphics and visual communications industry through education and training.

Sign, graphics and visual communications companies looking for training that qualifies for continuing education credits from the International Code Council have a new resource. The International Sign Association has been named an ICC Preferred Education Provider.

A number of ISA courses have been approved for CEU credit. ISA will seek additional approvals as new courses in regulatory, safety or electrical areas are developed. Several states, including Nevada, Oregon, Washington, California and Texas, require installers to pursue continuing education to maintain installer licenses.

All of the ISA courses are online, on-demand, self-paced and available 24 hours a day. Courses start at just $25. Companies may purchase a company package, which offers unlimited courses with pricing based on the number of employees enrolled. At least two of the courses are available in Spanish.

To learn more, visit http://www.signs.org/online.

