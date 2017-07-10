Tech Trans Partners with Value-Added Service Providers

With our new partners, we’ve broadened our expert network and added more specialized capabilities to provide a seamless delivery and installation experience, no matter how complex the equipment may be.

Technical Transportation Inc., a third-party logistics provider of white-glove services for high-value equipment, today announced three new partnerships that will further enhance the company’s field services and technical support offerings.

New value-added partners include:



Medical Equipment Repair Associates (MERA) to deliver service on medical, laboratory, and scientific equipment, including on-the-spot set up, operator training, maintenance, and repairs;

Tech Americas to assist with complex technology deliveries and installations that require a professional field engineer installer;

Market Force Information to provide in-field service support for consumer facing equipment maintenance to ensure an optimal customer experience and adherence to brand standards.

“We want to be a single-source partner that our customers use for getting their products to market or demo-ready,” said Len Batcha, president of TechTrans. “With our new partners, we’ve broadened our expert network and added more specialized capabilities to provide a seamless delivery and installation experience, no matter how complex the equipment may be.”

When working with one or more partners, Tech Trans will typically conduct the pick-up, delivery, uncrating, basic install, set up and debris removal. When the installation requires additional attention, Tech Trans will then manage the logistics and coordination through its partnership to get the equipment/product turned on, up, running and ready for use, Batcha added.

About TechTrans

Founded in 1990, Technical Transportation Inc. provides transportation, logistics and tracking for manufacturers of specialized high-value equipment. Based in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metropolitan area, TechTrans has a nationwide network of agents and carriers who are experts at transporting and deploying high-value, heavy-weight shipments for large enterprises. http://www.techtrans.com.

About MERA

Founded in 1973, MERA® started as twelve independent medical equipment maintenance firms who wanted to share technical expertise and resources. Today, MERA is an ISO-certified group of 65 companies with more than 85 offices and 330+ field service technicians throughout the United States and Canada. MERA is the largest, most experienced provider of independent medical and laboratory equipment service in the world. MERA specializes in partnering with manufacturers to meet some or all of their service needs, offering both stand-alone and hybrid service programs that provide targeted, scalable solutions to our clients. MERA services a wide array of technologies ranging from simple lab equipment to complex diagnostic systems incorporating robotic, pneumatic, electronic, and hydraulic technologies.

About Tech Americas

Based in Houston, Texas, Tech Americas USA has offices both in the United States and Central America, serving as a single source for technology deployment, management and support. Their 24/7 Support and Dispatch center is equipped to support IT, communications and security needs. Tech Americas USA reduces its client’s infrastructure and network deployment and support costs, increases efficiency and improves the level of service for end users and internal support staff.

About Market Force Information

Market Force Information® provides location-level measurement solutions that help businesses protect their brand reputation, delight customers and make more money. Solutions include customer experience surveys, mystery shopping, on-site audits, contact center customer recovery services and social media monitoring integrated into one technology and analytics platform. Founded in 2005, Market Force has a growing global presence, with offices in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France and Spain. With a network of more than 400,000 independent auditors and state-of-the-art reporting dashboard, Market Force serves over 350 clients that operate multi-location businesses, including major retailers, restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, financial institutions and entertainment. More information can be found at http://www.marketforce.com.