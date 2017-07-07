New Sendak Picture Book To Publish In Fall 2018

HarperCollins Publishers announced today that PRESTO AND ZESTO IN LIMBOLAND, Story by Arthur Yorinks and Maurice Sendak, Pictures by Maurice Sendak, will be published by Michael di Capua Books / HarperCollins in the Fall of 2018. This will be the third book collaboration for Yorinks and Sendak, following THE MIAMI GIANT (1995) and MOMMY? (2006), all of them edited by their longtime editor, Michael di Capua.

Best known for his groundbreaking WHERE THE WILD THINGS ARE, Sendak’s illustrious career spanned more than sixty years, establishing him as one of the most consistently inventive and challenging voices in children’s literature. With other illustrators, Yorinks has published thirty-six children’s books, including HEY, AL, a Caldecott Medal winner. Over their forty-year friendship, Yorinks and Sendak also collaborated on The Night Kitchen Theater and the dance piece "A Selection."

Arthur Yorinks said: “Nearly twenty years ago, Maurice and I, inspired by our friendship, conceived this book about two friends making their way in a very mixed-up world. Publishing PRESTO AND ZESTO IN LIMBOLAND, with the help of our editor, Michael di Capua, and Lynn Caponera, is not only a stroke of serendipity. It is a moment of sublime joy.”

Michael di Capua, Publisher, Michael di Capua Books, commented: “What a miracle it was to find this treasure buried in the archive! It’s just as fresh and appealing as when Arthur and Maurice created it. It’s an unexpected gift for all of us.”

Lynn Caponera, President, The Maurice Sendak Foundation, said: “The wonderful thing about this Foundation is that its board is made up of friends who loved and worked with Maurice. We can all still hear him whispering in our ears, guiding us on how to care for his legacy.”

“What a pleasure it is to be publishing Arthur Yorinks and Maurice Sendak’s PRESTO AND ZESTO, as we also work with Michael, Lynn, and Arthur to reissue beautiful new editions of many of Maurice’s books over the coming years,” said Suzanne Murphy, President and Publisher of HarperCollins Children’s Books.

The first of the new editions will be THE BIG GREEN BOOK, Story by Robert Graves, Pictures by Maurice Sendak, to be published in May 2018.

ABOUT MAURICE SENDAK

Maurice Sendak’s children’s books have sold over 30 million copies and have been translated into more than 40 languages. He received the 1964 Caldecott Medal for Where the Wild Things Are and is the creator of such classics as In the Night Kitchen, Outside Over There, Higglety Pigglety Pop! and Nutshell Library. In 1970 he received the international Hans Christian Andersen Medal for Illustration, in 1983 he received the Laura Ingalls Wilder Award from the American Library Association, and in 1996 he received a National Medal of Arts in recognition of his contribution to the arts in America. In 2003, Sendak received the first Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award, an annual international prize for children’s literature established by the Swedish government.

ABOUT ARTHUR YORINKS

Arthur Yorinks has written and directed for opera, theater, dance, film, and radio and is the author of dozens of acclaimed children’s books, including Hey, Al, with illustrations by Richard Egielski, which earned the Caldecott Medal in 1987. His writing has been hailed in The New York Times Book Review as “one of the most distinctive prose styles in children’s literature.” His eclectic and wide-ranging career in the arts has brought Yorinks into collaborations with illustrators such as Mort Drucker, Maurice Sendak, David Small, and William Steig as well as with composers such as Philip Glass, directors such as Jim Simpson and Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and a small army of well-known actors and musicians including Sigourney Weaver and “Blue Lou” Marini.

ABOUT MICHAEL DI CAPUA BOOKS

Michael di Capua had been editing and art-directing children’s books and adult books for twenty-five years when his imprint, Michael di Capua Books, was established in 1987. Since then, he has published children’s books by Jon Agee, Natalie Babbitt, Nancy Ekholm Burkert, Rand Burkert, Richard Egielski, Jules Feiffer, Norton Juster, Tony Kushner, James Marshall, Chris Raschka, Tor Seidler, Maurice Sendak, William Steig, Arthur Yorinks, and Margot Zemach.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS CHILDREN’S BOOKS

HarperCollins Children’s Books is one of the leading publishers of children’s and teen books. Respected worldwide for its tradition of publishing quality, award-winning books for young readers, HarperCollins is home to many timeless treasures and bestsellers such as Charlotte’s Web, Goodnight Moon, Where the Sidewalk Ends, Where the Wild Things Are, The Graveyard Book and series including The Chronicles of Narnia, Ramona, Warriors, Pete the Cat, Fancy Nancy, Divergent, and The Selection. Consistently at the forefront of digital innovation, HarperCollins Children’s Books delights readers through engaging storytelling in all formats, including e-books and apps. HarperCollins Children’s Books is a division of HarperCollins Publishers, which is the second largest consumer book publisher in the world, has operations in 18 countries, and is a subsidiary of News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV). You can visit HarperCollins Children’s Books at http://www.harpercollinschildrens.com and http://www.epicreads.com and HarperCollins Publishers at corporate.HC.com.