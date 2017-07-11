St. Charles Attorney Tricia D. Goostree Joins Lawyers of Distinction

Kane County Divorce Lawyer Tricia D. Goostree Goostree has served in leadership positions with the Kane County Bar Association and volunteered her time to Prairie State Legal Services and the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Family Law Attorney Tricia D. Goostree of Goostree Law Group, P.C., in St. Charles, Illinois, has been certified as a member of the Lawyers of Distinction, a fast-growing community of distinguished lawyers in the U.S. Lawyers of Distinction limits its membership to the top 10 percent of attorneys in a state, based on an objective evaluation of an attorney’s qualifications, license, reputation, experience, and disciplinary history.

Kane County Attorney Tricia D. Goostree is the founder and managing partner of Goostree Law Group, where she concentrates on family law and domestic relations. She has earned several honors during her 15-year career, including being named a:



Super Lawyer for 2016 and 2017;

Super Lawyer Rising Star from 2011 to 2015; and

Leading Lawyer since 2015.

Goostree has served in leadership positions with the Kane County Bar Association and volunteered her time to Prairie State Legal Services and the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Lawyers of Distinction uses its own independent criteria, including both objective and subjective factors, in determining if an attorney can be recognized as being within the top 10 percent of attorneys in the U.S. in their respective field. This designation is based upon the proprietary analysis of the Lawyers of Distinction organization alone, and is not intended to be endorsed by any of the 50 U.S. Bar Associations or The District of Columbia Bar Association.

About Goostree Law Group, P.C.:

Goostree Law Group, P.C., provides family law representation for clients in Kane County and throughout Northern Illinois. Founded more than a decade ago, the firm handles divorce and family law issues, such as property division, allocation of parental responsibilities, child support, spousal maintenance, legal separation, adoptions, relocation, prenuptial agreements, and post-divorce modifications. Goostree Law Group has offices in St. Charles and Wheaton, Illinois. To schedule a free initial consultation, contact us online or call 630-584-4800.