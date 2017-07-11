Pittcon 2018 Now Accepting Booth Space Reservations

Eli Absey 2018 Expo Chair Much of our efforts this year are focused on providing exhibitors with new ways to interact with conferees.” He added, “We are planning to enhance several of the first-time initiatives from last year, as well as adding several new, exciting opportunities.

The Pittcon Exposition Committee is now accepting booth space reservations for Pittcon 2018, which will be held February 27 to March 1. The discounted rate of $2,600 for a standard 10’ x 10’ space is available to all exhibitors until September 8, 2017. The cost per booth after September 8, is $2,900. Those who wish to be included in the first round of booth assignments should have their agreements submitted by the end of July, as floor placements will begin August 1, 2017.

New for this year, the Exposition will be a three-day event with hours from 9:00 to 5:00 each day. For the second year, booth reservations are completed entirely online at pittcon.org. The Exposition will offer ancillary services such as Customer Contact Rooms to rent and Seminar Rooms to purchase, Employment Bureau Services, Live Demos, and many other networking opportunities.

Pittcon offers the industry’s premier exposition for companies serving the analytical and laboratory science markets who want the most effective venue for promoting their company, products, and services to a global audience.

Expo Chairmen Eli Absey commented, “Much of our efforts this year are focused on providing exhibitors with new ways to interact with conferees.” He added, “We are planning to enhance several of the first-time initiatives from last year, as well as adding several new, exciting opportunities.”

For more information on the exposition and to download the required forms, visit pittcon.org.

About Pittcon

Pittcon® is a registered trademark of The Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry and Applied Spectroscopy, a Pennsylvania non-profit organization. Co-sponsored by the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh and the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh, Pittcon is the premier annual conference and exposition on laboratory science. Proceeds from Pittcon fund science education and outreach at all levels, kindergarten through adult. Pittcon donates more than a million dollars a year to provide financial and administrative support for various science outreach activities including science equipment grants, research grants, scholarships and internships for students, awards to teachers and professors, and grants to public science centers, libraries and museums. Visit pittcon.org for more information.