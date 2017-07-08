"Interpersonal Wellness Services Inc. (IWS) wants to break the cycle of high cost and perpetuating interpersonal skills deficits in workplaces." says Joyce Odidison, founder of the global training and coaching firm, operating in Canada, United States, Europe, and Asia.

IWS Inc. is offering a money-back guarantee 12-month skills improvement coaching program for employers across the globe, who want to stop recycling old problems.

IWS Inc. knows the Return on Investment (ROI) of their program having done this for the past twenty plus years, so they feel confident to offer a money-back guarantee. Some of IWS Inc.'s clients are losing thousands of dollars annually, per employee, in the form of waste, errors, and customer service complaints, due to employees who lack skills such as decision making, responsibility, critical thinking, communication, negotiation, and accountability to name a few.

With cut backs and tougher economic times, organizations need a fall back or guarantee on their investment, so

IWS Inc. are prepared to provide them with this level of support and reassurance. Learn more about the money-back guarantee program here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHcT-Lb_Oo0.

To learn more about their services, go to http://www.interpersonalwellness.com/skills-development or contact Joyce Odidison at 1-877-999-9591 or email joyce(at)interpersonalwellness(dot)com.