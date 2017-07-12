Ron Norman, CEO of Team Decades, http://www.teamdecades.com, delivers a talk today to a gathering of marketing specialists on his unique approach to the marketing of executive-level job candidates. "We see our relationship as that of a sports or Hollywood agent to their clients and take on a two-year commitment," Norman explains.

The concept is new as it applies to business candidates but it is an approach that has been paying big dividends for decades in the sports and entertainment world. "If one wants to operate at the top level in any field, one cannot approach a job search like it's a cattle call in Hollywood where they are looking for hundreds of background players. We treat the men and women we represent like stars because that is what they are and they should be paid for it."

Norman describes one of the most gratifying results of the approach is that a candidate can find a skill and age appropriate placement, "A senior executive shouldn't have to fit into a junior executive role."

"There comes a time in life when the lessons have been learned and the skills must be applied."