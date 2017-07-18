From left to right: Alyssa Sanchez, Joe Andrew, Charlotte Morello and Todd Anderson. "This award not only speaks to the hard work put forth by our employees, but our focus on delivering the highest quality services to our clients and support to our team during our rapid growth.” - Tim Gleeson

Novasyte is recognized for sustaining a three-year growth rate of 70 percent – resulting in rapidly expanding corporate and field teams who support more than 50 percent the Top 25 global med-tech companies.

Moving up considerably from the previous year, Novasyte is excited to announced that it has been ranked 56th on the 2017 San Diego Business Journal’s List of Fastest Growing Private Companies. This year marks the third consecutive year Novasyte has been recognized on the list.

“It’s an honor to be recognized along side all of the other organizations,” said Tim Gleeson, Novasyte CEO. “This award not only speaks to the hard work put forth by our employees, but our focus on delivering the highest quality services to our clients and support to our team during our rapid growth.”

The list represents the region’s most successful and rapidly growing organizations. Businesses qualify and are ranked by revenue growth between 2014 and 2016. Additionally, companies must be privately held, founded before 2014, and headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Novasyte

Novasyte partners with med-tech companies, offering outsourced commercial service teams for clinical, sales, field technical and recall support. Our flexible model enables us to build, deploy and manage teams that expand and contract to meet our clients'​ customer-facing needs. Program success is tracked and measured with our real-time business intelligence analytics that provide our clients with critical insights into their most important resources - their people and their customers.