AP's 70th Year Anniversary We’re incredibly grateful to all of the companies who have partnered with us since our founding

On Thursday, June 29, Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) – along with more than 300 attendees representing more than 100 local architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry firms – proudly celebrated 70 years since the completion of the company’s first construction project. The celebration was held on the balcony of Denver’s ViewHouse.

In addition to celebrating 70 successful years in the industry, AP took the opportunity to show appreciation for its subcontractors, whose teamwork encouraged this prestigious accomplishment.

With humble beginnings in one of the founder’s basement, AP has grown to be a national firm employing 570 team members with revenue of in excess of $700 million. The company was recently ranked #55 in the Engineering News-Record Top 100 Construction Management-at-Risk companies for 2017.

“We’re incredibly grateful to all of the companies who have partnered with us since our founding,” said AP’s Senior Vice President Tom Horsting. “Without them, we wouldn’t have had such success over the past 70 years and we look forward to many more years of teamwork.”

About AP

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is a U.S.-based, privately held builder that is consistently ranked among the top 50 construction managers and general contractors in the nation. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the company delivers innovative and collaborative building solutions for clients across the country from its regional offices in Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis and Phoenix. Founded in 1946, AP serves clients in the education, healthcare, commercial, municipal, multifamily, hospitality and senior living market sectors. For more information, visit http://www.a-p.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.