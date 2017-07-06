Dale McDaniel Joins HNTB as Senior Project Director in Atlanta

Dale McDaniel, HNTB Dale’s experience in cost recovery, business process improvement, and other program management facets enable him to manage complex programs in ways that improve efficiency and productively resolve issues.

Dale McDaniel, PE, joined HNTB Corporation as senior project director and vice president, based in the firm’s growing Atlanta office. McDaniel is responsible for overseeing all aspects of projects, maintaining positive client relations, and evaluating alternative strategies to deliver mobility solutions.

He has more than 35 years of industry experience, including project and program management and design services for airport, transit, highway and bridge projects across the Southern U.S.

“Owners rely on program management experts to help deliver complex capital programs under aggressive schedules,” said David Dye, PE, senior project director and vice president. “Dale’s experience in cost recovery, business process improvement, and other program management facets enable him to manage complex programs in ways that improve efficiency and productively resolve issues.”

“Georgia is experiencing tremendous investment in transportation,” said Jeffrey Parker, Atlanta office leader and vice president. “Dale’s expertise is invaluable to our clients as they plan and allocate that funding to create a seamless transportation network.”

Prior to joining HNTB, McDaniel served another consulting firm as senior vice president and area manager for a three-state region.

His previous major program assignments have included work on Disaster Cost Recovery Management Services and the Transportation Infrastructure Model for Economic Development programs, both for the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development.

The TIMED program was the largest transportation infrastructure improvement program in Louisiana’s history. McDaniel served as deputy director for operations and deputy director for major bridges on the program, overseeing the new John James Audubon Bridge, Huey P. Long Bridge widening, and new Florida Avenue Bridge.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Tulane University, and is a registered engineer in Louisiana, Florida and Guam.

HNTB has been or is currently involved in several significant transportation projects in the Atlanta region, including 30 major highway improvement projects for the Georgia Department of Transportation, general planning consultation for Georgia Regional Transportation Authority and State Road and Tollway Authority, and on-call transit planning and engineering for Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.

