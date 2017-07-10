Transcend Lighting Launches “Next Gen” Chip Technology

Transcend Lighting, Inc., leader in LED horticulture lighting, announced today it will be incorporating its next generation LED chip technology into its grow light fixtures. As a result of the chip upgrade, Transcend’s LED grow lights will compete at the highest energy efficiency levels in the industry.

More specifically, Transcend’s LED Infinity light and Boost light will experience a 10% increase in efficiency and brightness. These products will now operate at 2.2umols/joule, which rivals the highest efficiency of any full spectrum white grow light on the market. According to Transcend Lighting CEO, Brian Bennett, “This increase in efficiency further widens the gap between older technologies such as fluorescent and metal halide when compared against our LED solutions. And we are now clearly more efficient than even the best double-ended high pressure sodium fixtures.”

Bennett continued, “It’s important customers understand the relationship between efficiency and spectrum. For example, although there are grow lights on the market with efficiencies as high as 2.7 umols/joule, those aren’t full spectrum solutions. Transcend’s LED fixtures provide a full, rich spectrum that extends out into the deep red, which is critical to optimizing plant health and production yield.”

Transcend Lighting will be exhibiting its high efficiency LED grow lights in booth #3748 at Cultivate ‘17 in Columbus, Ohio from July 16-18.

About Transcend Lighting

Transcend Lighting is a leading developer and manufacturer of LED grow lights. The company’s patent-pending technologies enable unique advantages for horticultural solid-state lighting. Corporate headquarters are located in New York City, U.S.A. For more information, visit http://www.transcendlighting.com