Healthcare Workers at The Grand at Pawling to Picket Nursing Home on Thursday, July 6

Workers say that below market union wages and unaffordable health benefits create a revolving door of caregivers, which can have consequences for continuity and overall quality of care.

Where: The Grand at Pawling, 9 Reservoir Rd, Pawling, NY

(Near the nursing home sign)

When: Thursday, July 6

2:30 p.m. -- 4:30 p.m.

Background: For 3 years, 1199SEIU members have been trying to address frequent turnover, safe staffing and its connection to quality care, through contract negotiations, to no avail. Workers say even the most dedicated caregivers must be able to make a living and care for themselves and their families, but below market union wages and unaffordable health benefits create a revolving door of caregivers; in turn, there are consequences for continuity and overall quality of care. 1199 members are questioning how The Grand at Pawling can provide continuity of care to residents, with frequent staff turnover.

An informational picket is not a strike; no labor will be withheld. All workers will report to their scheduled shifts at the nursing home and will picket on their own time; a break, lunch or a day off.

1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East is the largest and fastest-growing healthcare union in America. We represent over 400,000 nurses and caregivers throughout Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Florida. Our mission is to achieve quality care and good jobs for all.