TeacherLists Announces ‘Share Your Supply List’ Giveaway

TeacherLists announces today the ‘Share Your Supply List’ Giveaway. Through this giveaway, one school will win a prize totaling $5,000. The grand prize winning school will receive a vending machine fully stocked with school supplies or $5,000. In addition, 25 teachers will win a School Supply stash featuring $200 worth of great classroom products.

For the chance to win the grand prize, an educator, school or office administrator, or a school volunteer must upload and share at least four 2017-2018 back-to-school supply lists on TeacherLists.com between June 30, 2017 and August 25, 2017. The first 2,000 teachers to share their class supply lists during this time will be entered to win the School Supply stashes.

“TeacherLists understands that a successful school year starts with the basics: a classroom stocked with the necessary supplies needed for teaching and learning,” said TeacherLists CEO, John Driscoll. “This Sweepstakes will allow schools to take advantage of TeacherLists to share what is needed with parents at their school while at the same time rewarding these teachers with additional supplies that will support their class work throughout the year.”

Anyone who coordinates the school supply list process at a given school, such as school secretaries, technology coordinators, school PTO and PTA volunteers, and school principals, can enter for a chance to win the award on behalf of their school. Signing up for a free account is required in order to create and share supply lists but there is no purchase required to enter the ‘Share Your Supply List’ Giveaway.

Since 2012, TeacherLists’ fundamental goal is to make back-to-school simpler and more efficient for schools and parents by bringing the school supply list creation and sharing process to the 21st century. The free online school supply list solution allows educators and administrators a more efficient process to create and share supply lists year-to-year. TeacherLists is also making the process seamless for school parents by allowing them the freedom of instantly finding and purchasing the supplies their children need; every school supply list can be purchased with just a click through select back-to-school retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart.

About TeacherLists.com

TeacherLists is the smarter way to manage, find and share school supply lists for schools and parents. Launched in 2012, TeacherLists is currently used at over 40,000 schools and in more than 1 million classrooms across the nation. After a school’s lists are updated once, that school’s parents can then find those lists exactly where and when they need them, whether on the school website, the TeacherLists site, via their smart phones or even directly on the sites of key retailers. TeacherLists provides parents the freedom of accessing and finding the most updated school supply lists, twenty-four seven. For more information about TeacherLists, visit http://www.teacherlists.com.