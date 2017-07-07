SBS Group’s Stratos Cloud Alliance Partners with Dynasource

With the emergence of Microsoft Dynamics 365, we believe we can help partners transform their business model to deliver competitive and cutting-edge solutions to their customers.

Stratos Cloud Alliance, an Indirect Cloud Solution Provider founded by SBS Group, the largest Microsoft Dynamics value distributor in the United States of America, will start its own networking community on Dynasource. Digital transformation is on the rise and customers demand fast deployments with the latest technology. The Stratos Cloud Alliance has experience doing so, working with 74 specialized partners to help and fulfill their needs. Dynasource allows technology partners to instantly find the right partner for their workloads, wherever they are or whatever their need is.

“By using Dynasource, we can create a community for our partners to find and help each other,” said James Bowman, President and CEO of the Stratos Cloud Alliance. “Dynasource helps our partners to work together more than ever and it allows us quicken the process of deployment and customer satisfaction. With the emergence of Microsoft Dynamics 365, we believe we can help partners transform their business model to deliver competitive and cutting-edge solutions to their customers.”

“Dynasource is the #1 partner-to-partner marketplace for sharing expertise. We work closely together with the Microsoft Partner Network, since we both believe in sharing expertise in a technology-centric world,” stated Peter Robin, CEO of Dynasource. “We have created a platform just like AirBnB. Many partners have the expertise; they just need to find each other and connect in a trusted network to work together.”

Both organizations will be participating in the Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference, Inspire, which will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. July 9-13, 2017. The Stratos Cloud Alliance will be exhibiting in Booth 543. Dynasource will be hosting a number of sessions. Details can be found on the Dynasource website at https://www.dynasource.com/inspire.

To learn more about the Stratos Cloud Alliance on Dynasource, visit https://sca.dynasource.com/.

About Stratos Cloud Alliance

The SCA features a comprehensive portfolio of Microsoft Cloud business and productivity Solutions, ISV products and tools, and partner and customer services. The SCA offers three flexible partner models (including a white-label option) with value-added features and benefits for ERP and CRM resellers, Managed Service Providers, Accounting and Consulting firms. All partner tiers are powered by best-in-class e-commerce capabilities and include dedicated partner teams and support services designed to simplify onboarding and streamline the partner experience. To learn more about the Stratos Cloud Alliance, visit: http://www.stratosalliance.com/.

About Dynasource

Dynasource is a global Partner to Partner Marketplace for sharing expertise. It is founded in 2015 in Amsterdam. Dynasource works closely together with the Microsoft Partner Network and is mentioned as one of the nine resources for partner to partner collaboration. It serves over 3.000 members and over 10.000 profiles on its platform. IT freelancers can also be part of Dynasource. The company is privately held and works globally from its Amsterdam Office. Discover more at Dynasource.com.