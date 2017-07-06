The 2017 Albert Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award serves as another indicator of Dr. Hurwitz's consummate professionalism.

Hurwitz Center for Plastic Surgery is proud to announce that Dr. Dennis Hurwitz has received the 2017 Albert Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award from Marquis Who's Who. This honor was bestowed on Dr. Hurwitz for his years of dedication in the field of cosmetic plastic surgery, and for the excellent results he has achieved with patients throughout his career.

What it Means to Be a Marquis Who's Who Lifetime Achiever

The Albert Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award takes its name from Albert Nelson Marquis, the founder of the Who's Who publications. Though Marquis himself passed away in 1943, his legacy lives on.

Recipients of the Albert Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award are part of the Who's Who Lifetime Achievers, a web-based registry of Marquis Who's Who. Through Who's Who Lifetime Achievers, the public can access the biographical information of Who's Who award recipients who have excelled in their field. This showcases distinguished individuals who have made great strides in their respective industries. Thanks to the web-based platform, members of the public can appreciate the achievements of individual Who's Who Lifetime Achievers.

What This Honor Means for Dr. Hurwitz as a Surgeon

The 2017 Albert Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award serves as another indicator of Dr. Hurwitz's consummate professionalism. With more than 40 years of experience in the field of plastic surgery, his work continues to demonstrate a dedication to quality care and excellent surgical results. Peers, former students, and those who monitor the field of plastic surgery have recognized and will continue to recognize the positive impact Dr. Hurwitz's work has on the lives of his patients.

A Continued Commitment to Patient Care

While awards and recognition reflect on his past achievements, Dr. Hurwitz would like to use this honor to emphasize his focus on patient-centered plastic surgery. He will continue to provide advanced facial plastic surgery, body contouring, and cosmetic skin care treatments to patients in the greater Pittsburgh area.

Dr. Hurwitz will also continue to grow as a plastic surgeon, keeping up with new technology and techniques while refining tried and true procedures for greater patient benefit. Most importantly, Dr. Hurwitz will share his experience with peers, particularly the new generations of plastic surgeons whose young careers can benefit from his professional and academic insights.

About Marquis Who's Who

Founded in 1899, Marquis Who's Who is a world renowned name in comprehensive biographical data. Its flagship publication, Who's Who in America, provides concise information on some of the leaders and innovators in the United States. Countless librarians, researchers, and journalists turn to Marquis Who's Who publications given the group's long record of trustworthiness.

About Dr. Dennis Hurwitz

Dr. Dennis Hurwitz has devoted his life and career to the field of plastic surgery. He has been based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania since 1977 and has helped thousands of patients over the years. Dr. Hurwitz had a distinguished academic career teaching plastic surgery at the University of Pittsburgh, and went on to found Hurwitz Center for Plastic Surgery in 1999. He has lectured about surgery all over the country, and has published more than 90 articles on various elective and reconstructive surgery topics.

Dr. Hurwitz is a diplomat to the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He is also a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the American Association of Plastic Surgeons, and the Allegheny County Medical Society.

Contact Hurwitz Center for Plastic Surgery

To learn more about Dr. Dennis Hurwitz and the various cosmetic treatments he offers at his practice, contact Hurwitz Center for Plastic Surgery. The practice can also be reached directly using the information provided below.

Pittsburgh Location (Main Office)

3109 Forbes Avenue, Suite 500

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15213

(866) 608-8929

Originally posted by Hurwitz Center for Plastic Surgery.