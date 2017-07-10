Ruffalo Noel Levitz logo "These institutions have used leading strategies and enrollment management resources to identify, engage, and enroll their incoming classes," said Sarah Coen, senior vice president, Ruffalo Noel Levitz.

In an era of changing student demographics, fierce competition, and financial uncertainty, colleges and universities must find the right combination of strategy, research, data, and technology to meet their enrollment goals. Ruffalo Noel Levitz, the recognized leader in enrollment and fundraising management solutions, today honored three successful institutions as the firm unveiled the winners of its annual Marketing-Recruitment Excellence Awards.

“Colleges and universities throughout the country are under increasing pressure to successfully shape their student enrollment and manage their fiscal health,” said Sarah Coen, senior vice president, Ruffalo Noel Levitz. “These institutions have used leading strategies and enrollment management resources to identify, engage, and enroll their incoming classes.”

The following institutions will be recognized for their exemplary marketing and recruitment efforts at the 2017 National Conference on Student Recruitment, Marketing, and Retention, convened by Ruffalo Noel Levitz July 26-28 in Denver, Colorado:



Goshen College (Goshen, Indiana): Goshen turned around five years of declining enrollment by developing long-term strategies for recruitment, financial aid strategy, search, and strategic enrollment planning. The college has seen a 34 percent increase in enrollment since 2014, a 38 percent increase in net tuition revenue over two years, and a major boost in diversity.

Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo, Iowa): Hawkeye used data-driven strategies to reverse declining enrollment and bolster retention. Launching an intercollegiate athletics program and revamping the academic advising system, among other campuswide initiatives, has increased headcount by nearly 5 percent over two years.

Southern Utah University (Cedar City, Utah): SUU has developed an intentional planning process to remove enrollment roadblocks and proactively recruit a wider range of students who are more likely to enroll. The university has seen a 21 percent increase in new freshman deposits since 2016, including a year-over-year deposit increase of 20 percent in-state and 27 percent out-of-state.

