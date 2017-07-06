Tahoe Estate Hits Market for $75 Million

Crystal Pointe at Lake Tahoe was just listed by Chase International for $75 million. Photo credit Jeff Dow This legacy family home is the highest price listing at Lake Tahoe.

Crystal Pointe, a magical estate set on the cliffs of Lake Tahoe’s north shore, is offered for sale for $75 million. This legacy family home is the highest price listing at Lake Tahoe. A paragon of the locale’s next generation of properties, it boasts original and innovative design and amenities – crafted for 21st century living that blends seamlessly with the magnificent surroundings.

Set on 525 expansive feet of Tahoe’s lakefront, and encompassing 5.14 acres (on two parcels), the main residence, guesthouse, caretaker’s apartment and beach house comprise 16,232 square feet of living space with eight bedrooms, ten full and one half bathrooms and 13 fireplaces. The home also includes two glass funiculars and two elevators, a ten-seat theatre and a 1,687-bottle wine cellar. The entry pavilion welcomes at the end of the private driveway where one of the glass funiculars is located adjoining the oversized four car garage. The adjacent US Forest Service land provides utmost privacy, and main level living is afforded through a creative design that wraps the home around the contour of the sloped mountainside. The grounds are simply amazing with level lawns, ponds and waterfalls, and the newly constructed beach house provides every amenity for ultimate Tahoe living.

Crystal Pointe is listed by Shari Chase, Susan Lowe, Kerry Donovan and Mike Dunn of Chase International, a powerhouse of luxury associates brought together by Shari Chase to bring success for the sale and marketing of the next generation of Tahoe properties. This new approach for uber-luxury properties is dynamic, highly energetic, client caring and utilizes collective mind power to capture the latest trends and most effective technology for the greatest results in today’s global world.

For more information, go to CrystalPointeTahoe.com.

About Chase International: Headquartered in Lake Tahoe, Nevada since 1986, with ten offices in the region (Zephyr Cove, Glenbrook, Incline Village, Tahoe City, Squaw Valley, Truckee, South Lake Tahoe, Carson Valley, Sparks and Reno) and a public relations office in London, England, Chase International and its exclusive affiliations handle a large share of the country’s property. With 350 professional Realtors® boasting an array of industry certifications and the highest volume per sales agent in the area, Chase International successfully represents homes at all price levels while continuing to specialize in their core expertise of luxury. For more information about Chase International, visit ChaseInternational.com.

