Xplorie Launches an Activity-First Vacation Rental Booking Website

Xplorie, the largest and fastest growing activity provider for the vacation rental industry, recently launched a new website that will revolutionize the vacation rental and hospitality industry. The new Xplorie.com is the only booking engine on the market that offers free activities included with every vacation rental. Guests can search by destination or by activities offered in each destination, seamlessly integrating the concept of free activities with every vacation.

With Xplorie’s new vacation rental website, guests can plan and book their vacations around what matters most, the experience. Xplorie has facilitated partnerships between property managers and activity providers for over two decades. The new Xplorie.com, however, marks a big shift in how travelers will plan and book their vacations.

By providing a central marketplace to discover both the best places to stay across the country, and the top activities in each area, Xplorie.com brings the travel industry’s two distinct branches together. When travelers book through Xplorie.com, they’ll be able to choose from over 8,000 properties that also offer free activities. The tagline “Don’t just stay, play,” rings true as Xplorie allows guests to book a vacation complete with memories and experiences that will last a lifetime.

“At Xplorie, we love giving guests the opportunity to maximize their vacations and create meaningful memories with their families,” said Matthew Loney, President of Xplorie. “Our goal for the new Xplorie.com is to highlight the incredible experiences travelers can have by booking an Xplorie partner property. Our vacation rental partners are able to be more than just a place to stay for their guests.”

There is no listing fee for Property Management Companies to distribute their rental inventory on Xplorie.com. Likewise, there are no guest fees for travelers that book through Xplorie. Activity providers are hand-selected in each destination, so that guests can feel confident enjoying the free activities provided.

After a guest books a vacation rental on Xplorie.com or with an Xplorie-participating partner, they can work with Xplorie’s Vacation Specialists to plan and book the free activities included with their rental. Guests are given one free admission to each participating activity provider, every day of guest’s stay. Additional family members and friends can join at the normal activity rate.

Xplorie was founded to give people the opportunity to maximize their vacation and create meaningful memories with friends and family. Over the past two decades, Xplorie has helped property managers provide their guests with superior vacations.The new Xplorie.com marks a big step forward for the vacation rental industry, providing consumers the option to book a vacation experience, not just a place to stay. Visit Xplorie.com and let the fun begin for free.

