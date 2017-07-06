AltMed Arizona Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Our ISO 9001:2015 Certification, which we believe to be the first given to an American cannabis cultivation company, is significant because it holds our organization accountable for the quality of our cannabis and products on an international level.

AltMed Enterprises, a Florida based medical cannabis company, announced today that its Arizona affiliate, AltMed Arizona, a medical cannabis cultivation company, has obtained ISO 9001: 2015 Certification in the United States for “the design and production of cannabis products and the cultivation of cannabis.”

Having ISO 9001:2015 Certification means AltMed Arizona is a proven leader in all aspects of business including facilities, employees, training, services, processes and equipment. This designation means superior quality and service and a commitment to consumers. It exemplifies how AltMed Arizona is raising the bar in the medical cannabis industry.

“We have adopted a professional and scientific approach to growing and manufacturing the highest quality medical cannabis products for the patients of Arizona,” said Ashley Vogel, Lab Manager of AltMed Arizona who spearheaded the certification. Vogel added, “Our facility is state-of-the-art with air showers, manufacturing suites and fully instrumented grow rooms. All our products are tested using methods from the American Herbal Pharmacopeia®. Our ISO 9001:2015 Certification, which we believe to be the first given to an American cannabis cultivation company, is significant because it holds our organization accountable for the quality of our cannabis and products on an international level.”

From product development to sales, key performance indicators are measured and analyzed to continually improve and exceed customer expectations. The ISO 9001:2015 Certification is another way AltMed Arizona is leading by example to remove the negative stigma often associated with cannabis as a medicine or therapeutic.

ISO 9001: 2015 is a quality management system that focuses on continual improvement and customer satisfaction. The certification involves documentation control, managing resources needed for the work environment, measuring and tracking data that contributes to process improvement and management accountability.

According to AltMed Enterprises CEO Michael Smullen, “We have spent the last three years bringing our pharmaceutical industry and scientific experience to both our business operations and MüV™ product development. We look forward to the opportunity to bring these standards to our business in Florida in the near future.”

About AltMed Enterprises – Alternative Medical Enterprises, LLC, doing business as AltMed Enterprises, is a fully integrated company that brings pharmaceutical industry precision to the development, production and dispensing of medical cannabinoids.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking in nature and merely express our beliefs, expectations or opinions. For example, words such as “may,” “should,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “continues,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “potential,” “strategy” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations or estimates and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) our ability to implement our business strategy of distributing high quality cannabis products where permissible under applicable law; (ii) availability and cost of additional capital; (iii) our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified employees and management; (iv) the impact of federal, state or local government regulations; (v) competition in the cannabis industry; (vi) our ability to generate revenues; and (vii) litigation in connection with our business. All forward-looking statements included in this press release and attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, regardless of whether new information becomes available, future developments occur or otherwise.