Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida (PPSWCF) has announced Barbara Pierce Bush as keynote speaker for the organization’s signature annual gala - The Choice Affair 2018 – to be held on February 10, 2018.

Barbara Bush, CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corps (GHC), established GHC in 2009 with young men and women who were challenged at the aids2031 Young Leaders Summit to engage their generation in addressing the world’s biggest health challenges. GHC is a compelling voice in the effort to resolve health equality issues that challenge women and men and families around the world; GHC has placed more than 700 creative and compassionate change makers on the front lines of health equity in Africa and the United States.

Bush has contributed to educational programming at the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum and worked with the American Red Cross in South Africa and UNICEF in Botswana. She is member of UNICEF’s Next Generation Steering Committee and the UN Global Entrepreneurs Council. She is a Draper Richards Foundation Social Entrepreneur, a World Economic Forum Young Global Shaper, and a fellow of the Echoing Green Foundation.

Bush was named one of Glamour’s Women of the Year (2011), one of Newsweek’s Women of Impact (2013) and named to Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business list (2015). She graduated from Yale University in 2004 with a degree in humanities.

“The work that Barbara Pierce Bush has done epitomizes a core principle of Planned Parenthood,” noted Craig Jones, Chairperson for The Choice Affair 2018. “Her organization and ours are unified in the belief that all people deserve high-quality, affordable health care, no matter who they are and no matter where they live. We agree that when people are truly cared for, their families and communities are healthier…and they thrive.”

About the event - The Choice Affair is an annual event sponsored by Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida at which more than 600 men and women gather to support the mission of the organization: to provide affordable access to comprehensive reproductive health care and accurate health care information through patient care, education and advocacy.

WHAT: The Choice Affair 2018 Naples

WHEN: Saturday, February 10, 2018

TIME: 6:30pm - 9:30pm

WHERE: The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, 2600 Tiburon Drive, Naples, FL 34109

Tickets will be available soon. Please contact events(at)ppswcf(dot)org to learn more about how to become a Sponsor.

About Planned Parenthood - For 100 years, Planned Parenthood has been the nation's leading sexual and reproductive health care provider and advocate, providing contraception, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, and lifesaving cancer screening to millions of people in this country. Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, an affiliate of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, began operations in 1966 and provides vital sexual and reproductive health services and comprehensive sexuality education to women, men and teens in Kissimmee, Orlando, Sarasota, Manatee, Naples, Immokalee, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Ft. Myers, and Lakeland. At the Naples Health Center, nearly 4,000 individual patients receive vital health care services and fact-based education every year.

