Our partnership with Forums will be instrumental in modernizing the future of accounts receivables in UK with an integrated approach to receivables management powered by machine learning and Artificial Intelligence.

HighRadius Corporation joined Forums International as a Corporate Partner and will be regularly participating in the International Credit Forum, International Apparel Forum and SAP User Group.

Forums International currently operate ten forums for Credit & Finance professionals across and within a variety of industries. The forums are more than meetings, as a community of peers come together to share experiences and work to find solutions to common problems.

The new partnership comes alongside the opening of the HighRadius European Headquarters in London, as the Integrated Receivables leader has now positioned itself to become a major player in the credit and receivables technology space in the UK-Europe market. With more than a decade of experience in improving receivables processes across the globe, the presence of HighRadius significantly boosts the technology and best practices dialogue across the Credit Management Forums in the UK.

Remarking on this occasion, Gwyn Roberts, HighRadius’ Vice President of Business Development for the UK, said “HighRadius is proud to partner with Forums International. Having successfully driven more than 550 credit and receivables transformation projects, we noticed a growing need for an ‘Integrated Receivables’ solution which could automate the entire credit-to-cash cycle. We are eager to share with Forum members the latest in technology and best practices and to learn from them going forward. Our partnership with Forums will be instrumental in modernizing the future of accounts receivables in UK with an integrated approach to receivables management powered by machine learning and Artificial Intelligence.”

Despite Europe and UK being the world’s leaders in adopting electronic payments, credit management professionals from these geographies have not had access to a comprehensive technology suite which would completely automate order-to-cash processes and enable receivables and payables operations to execute business processes real-time from a unified platform – a crucial missing element in most piecemeal solutions on the market today. HighRadius recognized the gap and has filled the void through its Integrated Receivables suite of services.

Managing Director, Laurie Beagle of FICM said “We are delighted that HighRadius is joining us as Corporate Partners. They will add value to the forums and be a strong member of our communities by providing technical innovation and support to the members.”

About Forums International

Forums International is committed to creating great value and service with all their Credit Management Forums. Their meetings are all pre-planned throughout the year with a very clear schedule and agenda that is member driven. This allows the forums to be current, topical and responsive. The Forums address business challenges, develop best business practice as well as the opportunity for peer networking. CICM CPD points could be earned at each forum. The member website provides access to past presentations and workshops, as well as a full members directory and a knowledge portal.

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company. The HighRadius™ Integrated Receivables platform optimizes cash flow through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, collections, cash application, deductions, electronic billing and payment processing. Powered by the Rivana™ Artificial Intelligence Engine, HighRadius Integrated Receivables enables teams to leverage machine learning for accurate decision making and future outcomes. The radiusOne™ B2B payment network allows suppliers to digitally connect with buyers, closing the loop from supplier receivable processes to buyer payable processes. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong ROI in just a few months. For more information please visit http://www.highradius.com.

For More Information Contact:

Tara Gallagher

Senior Marketing Manager

tara.gallagher(at)highradius(dot)com