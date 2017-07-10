FluidEdge Consulting Announces New Vice President, Win Vaughan

“I am excited to join the FluidEdge team who has years of payer and provider expertise,” -Win Vaughan

FluidEdge Consulting is pleased to announce the addition of Win Vaughan as Vice President of the firm’s Provider Practice.

As an industry leader with proven success in the provider space, Vaughan has demonstrated achievement designing and implementing health and technology delivery solutions in healthcare provider organizations for over 25 years. He has also accumulated robust experience developing scalable products and services, executing successful business models and maintaining strong financial performance and growth.

At FluidEdge Consulting, Vaughan will lead the business development and account strategy for the Provider Practice and manage a team of senior healthcare executives. He will lead his team in delivering comprehensive consulting solutions to healthcare provider organizations, which will improve outcomes while triggering additional reimbursement under new payment models.

“I am excited to join the FluidEdge team who has years of payer and provider expertise,” said Vaughan. “I look forward to helping healthcare organizations navigate the complex intersection of health delivery and advanced value-based reimbursement models.”

Prior to joining FluidEdge Consulting, Vaughan launched CHI Virtual Health Services (VHS), a subsidiary of Catholic Health Initiative in Englewood, Colo., and served as the organization’s President. In his position, he brought innovative care models and technologies to the market, enhancing user experience and improving health outcomes. Prior to launching VHS, Vaughan was the Vice President of Medical Imaging Services for CHI, leading a unique service line responsible for the implementation and support of a comprehensive radiology and cardiology digital imaging infrastructure.

He earned a Master of Business in Health Administration from the Zicklin School of Business/Mt. Sinai Medical Center in New York City and a Bachelor of Arts from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va.

About FluidEdge Consulting:

Founded in 2007, FluidEdge Consulting has become a leader in the healthcare management and IT consulting market, delivering innovative customer solutions with a highly experienced senior team. Over the past ten years, FluidEdge has been successful at solving complex concerns for the ever-evolving healthcare industry. For more information, please visit http://www.fluidedgeconsulting.com.