Today at the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) 2017 National Seminar, West Corporation, a global provider of communication and network infrastructure services, announced the launch of the expanded SchoolMessenger Accessibility Resource Center, a web-based collection of materials and tools designed to help school districts improve their understanding of the issues around web accessibility, and to help them improve the accessibility of their schools’ websites.

The SchoolMessenger Accessibility Resource Center features free resources developed by West, as well as by its new partner, Siteimprove, the industry-leading provider of comprehensive web accessibility testing software and services, and from other respected providers. Items available include a website accessibility FAQ, a digital accessibility toolkit for K-12 administrators, accessibility tips for web authors, and more.

“School districts recognize that to effectively communicate with all of their audiences, as well as to meet federal regulations, their websites need to be accessible to all users, so we’ve assembled this collection of resources to help schools and districts ensure all website visitors have equal access to information and functionality,” said Robert Iskander, executive vice president and general manager of West’s Education group. “In addition, with our new Siteimprove partnership, school districts have powerful options for developing and maintaining websites that remain fully accessible.”

Along with a number of built-in accessibility features, all new SchoolMessenger Presence websites are developed using the Siteimprove Intelligence Platform, which provides clear explanations of potential issues combined with practical recommendations to work toward accessibility compliance. This helps ensure websites are designed to be inclusive before launch.

“Siteimprove has changed the way our district sees our website,” said Richard Franco, public relations director, Florence Unified School District, San Tan Valley, Arizona. “We have always looked at our website as a place to store information for parents and community members. It wasn’t until we began using Siteimprove that we realized how much we could control our content.”

To access the SchoolMessenger Accessibility Resource Center, visit http://www.schoolmessenger.com/school-website-accessibility.

About West’s SchoolMessenger Solutions

West Corporation is the trusted provider of SchoolMessenger solutions. Thousands of schools and other educational institutions in all 50 states and Canada depend on SchoolMessenger products and services from notifications and websites to custom mobile apps and social media. School leaders have relied on the SchoolMessenger platform since 1999 to engage with their communities in multiple languages and on any device. To learn more about SchoolMessenger products, visit http://www.schoolmessenger.com or call 888.527.5225

About Siteimprove

Siteimprove transforms the way organizations manage and deliver their digital presence. With the Siteimprove Intelligence Platform, you gain complete visibility and deep insights, empowering you and your team to act with certainty. Imagine the day where every aspect of your digital presence operates as intended: your brand is consistent, errors are a thing of the past, and website issues are always prioritized. Most importantly, certainty is the norm. With Siteimprove by their side, more than 5,000 organizations around the world outperform the status quo every day.