LeadsCouncil Reacts to Performance Marketing Company Settlement

Today, LeadsCouncil expressed support for an action by the Federal Trade Commission to protect sensitive data from marketers who blatantly exploited the consumer for profit. The official Federal Trade Commission Press Release can be found here.

This “bait-and-switch” style of marketing tactic is not the standard by which LeadsCouncil members adhere. LeadsCouncil Chairman of the Board Gregory Gragg said, “LeadsCouncil’s goal is to establish the benchmarks for what are acceptable and appropriate practices, as they pertain to the performance marketing industry. Transparency is paramount when it comes to how a consumer’s information will be treated and managed, as they move through the online inquiry process. Any marketer who establishes a façade business while selling data out the back door should face the consequences of engaging in such behavior.”

The organization takes such violations very seriously and has demonstrated their commitment to better serving consumers through the release of their 2017 Lead Generation Standards Guide. In addition to prohibiting unlawful and deceptive marketing practices, the Standards hold LeadsCouncil members accountable to a higher standard, as they encounter consumers in the marketplace.

About LeadsCouncil: LeadsCouncil is an independent trade association. The members are companies in the performance marketing and online lead generation industry. They represent buyers, sellers, technology solution providers, legal and investment professionals. Members follow standards, promote best practices and foster trust regardless of vertical. The organization recently released their 2017 Lead Generation Standards Guide.