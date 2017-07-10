Junebug Weddings Launches 2017 Destination Photography Contest

Image by Gabe McClintock Every year, our destination collection pushes the limits and inspires thousands and we’re honored to continue hosting such a fun contest!

Junebug Weddings’ fourth annual Best of the Best Destination Photography Contest opens for submissions on July 10, 2017. The competition accepts engagement, wedding, anniversary, honeymoon, and vow-renewal photography, and will be judged based on the degree to which each image conveys both the emotions of the couple and the beauty of the location. Junebug Weddings’ 2017 Best of the Best Destination Photography Collection will make its debut on August 28, 2017, featuring 50 of the top destination photos submitted by photographers internationally.

For the past eight years, Junebug has hosted photography competitions, and last year’s destination contest brought it over 4,000 images submissions from photographers around the world. Three esteemed destination photographers will assist in judging this year’s contest: Gitte and Ropate Kama of Kama Catch Me, Danelle Bohane, and Dylan and Joanna Kitchener of The Kitcheners.

Unlike ordinary wedding photography competitions, the Best of the Best Destination Photography Contest allows photographers to pursue recognition as destination photographers. Junebug looks forward to giving their members and others in the industry an opportunity to promote their destination work.

“We’re excited to be hosting what will be our fourth annual destination photo contest this year! Our judges for this year’s contest are a group of wildly talented individuals skilled at capturing the connection between couples in beautiful destinations all around the world, which is what this contest is all about. Every year, our destination collection pushes the limits and inspires thousands and we’re honored to continue hosting such a fun contest,” says Carrie Schwab, Junebug Weddings General Manager and Editor-in-Chief.

Submissions to the 2017 Best of the Best Destination Photography Contest will close on August 9, 2017. For further information regarding photo submissions and contest guidelines, please visit the 2017 Best of the Best Destination Photography Contest information page.

About Junebug Weddings: Junebug Weddings is an international wedding website that inspires artistic couples around the world while connecting them with the best vendors in their region. As a leader in the wedding industry, Junebug curates these image collections to celebrate the artistry of wedding photography. In addition to its Best of the Best Destination Photo Contest, Junebug hosts their Best of the Best Wedding Photography Contest every winter, as well as their Engagement Photography Contest in the spring. You can view Junebug’s past contest winners by visiting the 2017 Best of the Best Engagement Collection, the 2016 Destination Photography Collection, and the 2016 Best of the Best Wedding Collection. To learn more about becoming a Junebug Weddings member, please visit our contact page for information regarding our application process.