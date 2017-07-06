Ajay D. Rao, MD, MMSc Assistant Professor of Medicine, Section of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism, Center for Metabolic Disease and Research, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University

With almost 1.5 million Americans diagnosed with diabetes every year, it has long been an epidemic in the US, and remains the 7th leading cause of death. In the US, close to $245 billion is spent on individuals with diabetes. Rendering patients under good glucose control remains the cornerstone of diabetes management. However, tailoring treatment to the individual is crucial in achieving these goals.

In this webinar, which is sponsored by DiaSorin, participants will learn of the laboratory tools available to clinicians to guide their choice of therapeutics for patients with diabetes. They will gain a better understanding of epidemiology of Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes, along with the complexities in distinguishing Type 1 from Type 2 Diabetes in the modern-day clinical setting.

The speaker for this event will be Ajay D. Rao, MD, MMSc, assistant professor of medicine, Section of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism at the Center for Metabolic Disease and Research at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.

