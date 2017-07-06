"The HIMSS Analytics Stage 6 designation is a strong indication of our commitment to the proper utilization of health information technology to achieve the highest levels of patient safety and quality and care delivery,” says Brian Jacobs, MD, CIO and EVP

Children’s National Health System has been recognized by HIMSS Analytics for reaching Stage 6 status on the EMR Adoption ModelSM (EMRAM), an achievement reached by only 32 percent of the nation’s more than 5,400 hospitals. Serving children and families in the Washington area for nearly 150 years, Children’s National Health System, is a renowned leader in pediatric medicine and recognized globally for the development and implementation of innovative treatments.

"The HIMSS Analytics Stage 6 designation is a strong indication of our commitment to the proper utilization of health information technology to achieve the highest levels of patient safety and quality and care delivery,” says Brian Jacobs, MD, CIO and EVP for the Center for Pediatric Informatics, Children’s National Health System.

Through the Children’s National Bear Institute, a pediatric health information technology division designed to provide value-driven care, the health system seeks to foster innovation and create a world-class IT structure in order to accelerate clinical advancement. From computerized provider order entry to electronic clinician documentation, decision support, positive patient identification through bar coding and numerous other initiatives, Children’s National is building critical IT infrastructure to support care delivery, quality and safety.

“HIMSS Analytics congratulates Children’s National Health System for making significant progress towards achieving advanced health IT adoption,” says John H. Daniels, Global Vice President, HIMSS Analytics. “Stage 6 represents a level of sophistication that can lead to innovative health care transformation.”

The Stage 6 recognition is reserved for hospitals that have made executive commitments and investments and appear to have a significant advantage over competitors for patient safety, clinician support, clinician recruitment and competitive marketing for both consumers and nurse recruitment. In addition, Stage 6 hospitals must be fully automated (with paperless medical records) when they have implemented their IT applications across most of the inpatient care settings; have started creating strategic alignments with their medical staff to effectively utilize information technology to improve the patient safety information; and be well positioned to provide data to key stakeholders, such as payers, the government, physicians, consumers and employers, to support electronic health record environments and health information exchanges.

About Children’s National Health System

Children’s National Health System, based in Washington, D.C., has been serving the nation’s children since 1870. Children’s National is #1 for babies and ranked every specialty evaluated by U.S. News & World Report including placement in the top 10 for: Cancer (#7), Neurology and Neurosurgery (#9) Orthopedics (#9) and Nephrology (#10). Designated a Leapfrog Group Top Hospital, and a two-time recipient of Magnet® status, this pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty outpatient centers. Home to the Children’s Research Institute and the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation, Children’s National is one of the nation’s top NIH-funded pediatric institutions. Children’s National is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels. For more information, visit ChildrensNational.org, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About HIMSS Analytics

HIMSS Analytics is a global healthcare advisor, providing guidance and market intelligence solutions that move the industry forward with insight to enable better health through the use of IT. As a trusted healthcare research and advisory firm, the industry depends on HIMSS Analytics’ resources, benchmarks, predictive models and assessment tools to improve decision making regarding their IT strategic roadmap and market strategy. HIMSS Analytics is uniquely positioned and differentiated through its industry focused offerings which include its Healthcare IT market intelligence tool, Healthcare IT insights and Healthcare IT benchmarks and services. The LOGIC market intelligence tool has the largest technology data set with unmatched breadth and depth needed for guiding healthcare IT strategies. HIMSS Analytics research and advisory consultants uncover unique insights on how to optimally use IT to tackle today’s healthcare challenges faced by both healthcare delivery organizations and IT companies. Its EMR Adoption Model (EMRAM) provides a strategic roadmap and guidance along an 8-stage model with comparisons to healthcare organizations in the same country and around the world. HIMSS Analytics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HIMSS, is the healthcare research and advisory firm for healthcare delivery organizations, IT companies, governmental entities, and financial, pharmaceutical, consulting and emerging technology solution partners worldwide. Visit himssanalytics.org for more information.