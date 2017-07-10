3dcart, the best eCommerce platform for SEO, announced today their upcoming Version 8 release, which stands to be the most highly-anticipated upgrade yet to 3dcart's already powerful online shopping cart software. With the Version 8 release, 3dcart is expanding their platform with new features to help online stores rank higher, increase conversion, offer new payment options, and sell in more places. A major component of the upgrade is an overhauled method of theme development geared toward ease of use, faster load speeds, and enhanced capabilities. 3dcart's commitment to its merchants is clear, as it is the first hosted eCommerce platform to release a major version upgrade in 2017.

Themes built with 3dcart's upcoming Core Templating Engine will reap the benefits of lightning-fast page loading and the SEO boost provided through such speeds, as well as AJAX implementation, utilization of the Bootstrap framework, and other features in high demand among web designers and developers. Other highly-anticipated features include the embeddable Buy Now button, which allows a merchant to create a widget to sell an item on any website with only a few clicks, and overhauled integrations with MailChimp to support their eCommerce features. Google Feeds, Facebook Dynamic Ads, and the implementation of a new, completely unobtrusive Invisible reCAPTCHA are also coming with Version 8.

In addition, the Version 8 upgrade will see Apple Pay, Square, zipPay and more added to 3dcart's ever-expanding set of fully-integrated payment gateways, and the introduction of several new and powerful tools to help eCommerce store owners to drive their conversions ever higher.

“Our version 8 release will enable retailers to sell on new channels, improve rankings and increase conversion rates,” said Jimmy Rodriguez, 3dcart COO. "We have focused on the development of Version 8 as the next leap forward for our platform, promising a further advantage to anyone selling through 3dcart. Both new and improved features are streamlined in this release to offer the most powerful eCommerce software available for anyone wanting to build the perfect online store."

3dcart Version 8 is due to release in summer 2017.

