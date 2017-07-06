Claire remembers the first night she arrived by plane in Tucson with her late husband Herman. “I've never been farther than Pennsylvania so it was big,” Claire recounts. “We landed at night, the city was sparkling.

In celebration of one of the oldest local active business owners in Tucson, come down to Fabrics That Go this Saturday, July 8th for a 40% off everything sale and celebrate the 90th birthday of store founder Claire Grunstein.

The story of Fabrics That Go is really a history lesson of the American textile industry. Robert Grunstein, Claire's son who has since taken over the day to day operations likes to tell the family history in the fabric industry. “My grandfather started the business in 1945 in Paterson, NJ, which was silk capital of the US, after doing the fabric business for over 30 years on the East Coast, my parents thought to retire to Tucson.”

Claire remembers the first night she arrived by plane in Tucson with her late husband Herman. “I've never been farther than Pennsylvania so it was big,” Claire recounts. “We landed at night, the city was sparkling. I've never seen anything like it. We woke up in the morning and I looked at my husband and said I think I'm in paradise, what am I doing in New Jersey I have to move here!”

Although their intention was to retire, after a month of playing tennis they opened a small hobby store together in Tucson by the late 70s. Claire remembered it “like a closet, this was even smaller than our store in New Jersey.” Before long they moved to a larger store and landed at the store they've occupied for the last couple decades on 3105 N Campbell.

Today, Fabrics That Go carries the largest selection of Southwest fabrics in the world and attract customers from throughout the US, Canada, Mexico and as far away as Italy for their unique home fabrics. Despite being in the same industry for her whole life, Claire and her son Robert still has a strong passion for the business, and it starts with their customers. “I love the customers,” Claire said, “I want them to be happy, because when you're fixing up your house and you are making it pretty, it should make you happy.”

Claire, her son Robert and the rest of the staff will be on hand this Saturday from 10 am – 5 pm with cake and a smile to help customers find their perfect fabrics. If you are lucky, you can catch one of her many fabric stories from the last 22 years on Campbell Avenue. Even if you can’t make it in on Saturday, stop by soon, there is a good chance you can see Claire when you visit; she still works around 30 hours a week even as she turns 90 this July 16th.

