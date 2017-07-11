Skokie, Illinois Mayor George Van Dusen performs a ribbon cutting ceremony with Nasutsa Mabwa, center in black, owner of ServiceMaster Restoration by Simons, and her staff and family. We are so proud to be located in Skokie to better serve our North Shore customers. We are a woman- and family-owned local company inspired to establish strong local connections as we continue to grow the business.

To meet the high demand for its specialty cleaning services in Chicago's North Shore, ServiceMaster Restoration by Simons has opened a new second location at 8124 Ridgeway Ave. in Skokie, Illinois.

Skokie Mayor George Van Dusen and the Skokie Chamber of Commerce performed an official ribbon cutting in May with the ServiceMaster Restoration by Simons team to celebrate the new location.

This location will provide bundled specialty cleaning to residential and commercial customers. Specialty cleaning includes the following services: post construction cleaning, duct cleaning, carpet & upholstery cleaning, hoarder/clutter and general cleanings.

"We are so proud to be located in Skokie to better serve our North Shore customers,” said Nasutsa Mabwa, owner. “We are a woman- and family-owned local company inspired to establish strong local connections as we continue to grow the business."

Also attending were representatives of the Skokie-based Talking Farm, a local urban farm that held a raffle fundraiser during ServiceMaster’s ribbon cutting and open house. ServiceMaster actively partners with the Talking Farm throughout the year by building wooden planter boxes and provides support for local community garden projects, such as Evanston's Y.O.U. new year round garden that was built earlier this spring. The Talking Farm provides local, fresh food, educational and volunteering opportunities, and a place for community gatherings.

For more information, call ServiceMaster Restoration by Simons at 855-9-SIMONS or visit servicemasterbysimons.com.

About ServiceMaster Cleaning By Simons

ServiceMaster Cleaning By Simons is part of The ServiceMaster Company®, the leading national provider of essential residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, or smoke. ServiceMaster Cleaning By Simons focuses on Chicago, Oak Park, River Forest and the North Shore.

###