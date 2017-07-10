By leveraging its technological advantage and industry expertise, Cisive’s Executive Intelligence team focuses on providing clients with actionable and targeted research to help them win competitive advantages.

Cisive, a leading provider of tech-enabled and compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions, is pleased to announce that Robert Jones has joined its management team as Vice President and General Manager of the Cisive Global Executive Intelligence Division. Robert will also manage the Cisive business based in London, United Kingdom. Robert recently relocated from Rio de Janeiro to London. He reports directly to David Bennett, Cisive’s COO.

“As the head of our Global Executive Intelligence Division, Robert will be responsible for managing and developing the business both domestically and internationally. He will also manage the establishment and growth of our London presence to better serve our client needs internationally,” said James Owens, President and CEO of Cisive. Robert commented, “I am very excited to have the opportunity, both to lead the Global Executive Intelligence team and to build the Cisive business internationally.”

By leveraging its technological advantage and industry expertise, Cisive’s Executive Intelligence team focuses on providing clients with actionable and targeted research to help them win competitive advantages. Cisive’s tools and expertise provide information to support traditional business transactions and help its clients confidently explore new opportunities in the global marketplace.

Robert comes to Cisive with over 25 years of international investigative management experience. Prior to joining Cisive, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Socrates Ltd, a Latin America based specialist risk management consultancy. Robert will continue to maintain part-ownership of Socrates Ltd and looks forward to introducing the global solutions offered by Cisive to existing Socrates Ltd clients.

Robert holds an honours degree in science from University College, London, England.

About Cisive

Cisive is a leading provider of tech-enabled and compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions. Our core onboarding and pre-employment background screening offering provides clients with a high quality, regulatory compliant solution. Cisive is accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) and dedicated account management teams uphold our commitment to customer satisfaction. Comprehensive services include background screening, executive intelligence, vendor/contractor screening, drug testing, social media searches, fingerprinting and electronic I-9/E-Verify solutions. Cisive serves many of the largest and most complex global organizations. Our experts work closely with organizations to customize solutions that fit their specific needs.