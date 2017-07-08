Don Tjernagel, of Waterloo, Iowa, has won a prestigious Award of Merit from The Accolade Global Film Competition. The award was given for ADULT SHOP MOP an exciting and very fun short film about a former financial planner who is down on his luck.

In winning an Accolade, Tjernagel joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including the Oscar winning production of The Lady in Number Six by Malcolm Clarke. Rick Prickett, who chairs The Accolade Global Film Competition, had this to say about the latest winners, “The Accolade is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The Accolade helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptional high quality of entries. The goal of The Accolade is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve.”

Don Tjernagel just received a small amount of financing from a Los Angeles investor and is producing an “R” Rated feature film in and about Waterloo, Iowa called Bros. this is set to be released November 2017.

http://www.brosmovie.com

For more information call Don Tjernagel at 319 404-7533 or visit the website to see the short film at http://www.adultshopmop.com