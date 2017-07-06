The renovated Stratford School at 24741 Chrisanta Drive We’re on track to bring a whole new level of excellence to our students this fall.

During Stratford School’s campus remodeling project, the school administration has temporarily relocated to 27401 Los Altos, Suite #180 in Mission Viejo. Parents and children are invited to stop by to learn more about Stratford and the school’s new programs coming in the fall. In addition, events at the temporary facility include:



Potty Training class: July 13 and July 28, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Open House/Playdates: July 17 and August 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Events are free and open to the public, and families interested in attending may call (949) 458-1776 to sign up. Registration for Stratford School’s preschool through 8th grade classes for the 2017-2018 school year is currently open to interested families. Call the school for more information.

Renovations are well underway to transform the former Carden Academy to become Mission Viejo’s first Stratford School. Once complete, the school, located at 24741 Chrisanta Drive, will expand offerings to include preschool for the first time beginning this fall, providing bright classrooms and a dedicated outdoor play area for children.

In addition to the new preschool, upgrades and improvements throughout the Kindergarten through 8th grade facility will expand and enhance its robust learning environment to meet the needs of today’s learners. New technology will include a state-of-the-art computer science lab, new laptop computers and tablets, and 3D printing capability. An enlarged multipurpose room will accommodate assemblies and provide additional indoor lunch space. Classroom enhancements include new flooring, furniture, and cabinetry. Throughout the summer, teacher training will be expanded and enrich the curriculum taught in the areas of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics).

“This is an ambitious project,” said Kathy Angioli, campus enrollment manager. “But we’re on track to bring a whole new level of excellence to our students this fall. We are very excited to be the first Stratford School in Orange County and the entire staff is looking forward to a great year ahead.”

Stratford School, a leading private school based in Silicon Valley and founded in 1999, has been nationally recognized for its innovative STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) curriculum, which integrates performing arts, foreign language, social skills, and character development. The Mission Viejo campus marks Stratford’s ongoing development in Southern California.

Recognized as a top-tier independent private school, whose students historically matriculate to highly ranked, first-choice high schools, Stratford School is the first school in California to receive the prestigious Carnegie STEM Excellence Pathway Digital Seal. Stratford is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), which commended Stratford for providing “…a rich, well-rounded, challenging, and sequential curriculum that is constantly enhanced.”

About Stratford School

Established in 1999, Stratford School is a leading independent private school founded on the belief that education is a significant influence in the life of a child. Stratford offers an accelerated curriculum from preschool through eighth grade with an emphasis in the areas of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) that incorporates music, physical education, foreign language, and social skills development. Stratford’s goal is to prepare and mentor students for admission to competitive high schools and colleges. All students are provided the necessary tools to excel and are encouraged to participate actively in leadership, community service, and extracurricular activities. Visit http://www.stratfordschools.com for more information.