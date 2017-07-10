The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (Academy), the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals, announced their national honorees and award winners in May 2017. Registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN), Becky Dorner, was among a small group of recipients who received the prestigious Medallion Award, which will be presented at the Academy’s 100th Anniversary celebration in Chicago in October 2017. The Medallion Award honors Academy members who have shown dedication to the high standards of the nutrition and dietetics profession through active participation, leadership, and devotion to serving others in dietetics and allied health fields.

Upon hearing of her recognition as a Medallion Award recipient, Dorner noted, “It is an honor to receive this award from the Academy, and I owe a huge debt of gratitude to my family, staff, and colleagues for their encouragement, mentoring, and support over the span of my career. They allowed me to spend time doing what I love - promoting quality of life for our nation’s seniors through information, education, and advocacy.”

Dorner is widely known as one of the nation's leading experts on nutrition, aging, and long-term care. She is Founder/President of Nutrition Consulting Services, Inc., whose dedicated team of RDNs and nutrition and dietetic technicians, registered (NDTRs) have served health care facilities in Ohio since 1983; and Becky Dorner & Associates, Inc., which provides a broad library of continuing education (CE) programs and nutrition resources to health care professionals who work with older adults.

Dorner's mission to improve nutrition care for older adults has inspired her to present more than 600 programs for national, international and state health care professional meetings in 5 countries and 50 states; host more than 140 national professional CE webinars and teleseminars; and publish more than 300 nationally/internationally recognized health care articles, manuals, and CE programs. Her free email magazine keeps 35,000 health care professionals up to date on the latest news in the field. Devoted to sharing information and teaching the next generation, Dorner and her staff have been active clinical preceptors since 1982, precepting nutrition and dietetic students/interns from 6 colleges and universities in Ohio.

Dorner has been an active leader in the field, having held more than 20 board positions on national and state professional associations since 1984. Past positions for the Academy include the Board of Directors as Speaker-elect/Speaker/Past Speaker of the House of Delegates, Chair of the Council on Future Practice and Chair of the Dietetics in Health Care Communities dietetic practice group. She also served on the National Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel for 10 years. Other honors include Fellow of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the Academy Award of Excellence in Business and Consultation.

Learn more about Becky Dorner, RD, LD, FAND at http://www.beckydorner.com

Learn about all the Academy’s honorees at http://www.eatrightpro.org/resource/leadership/honors-and-awards/national-honors-and-awards/academy-national-honors-and-awards-recipients

Dorner can be contacted at info(at)beckydorner.com. Photos of Dorner are available at https://www.beckydorner.com/photorequest.