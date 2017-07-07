Chiang has served as California State Treasurer since January 2015. He previously served as California State Controller from 2007 to 2015 and on the California Board of Equalization from 1997 to 2007.

California Treasurer John Chiang, a candidate in the 2018 race for governor, will be the keynote speaker at the Vernon Chamber of Commerce Annual Installation and Awards Luncheon to be held on Tuesday, July 11 at the Doubletree by Hilton at 5757 Telegraph Road in Commerce.

The luncheon begins with a networking reception at 11:30 a.m., with Chiang speaking at 12:15. Lisette Gaviña Lopez of F. Gaviña & Sons will be sworn in as Vernon Chamber of Commerce 2017 Chairman of the Board. Tickets for the luncheon are $120, and sponsorships are still available. For information, or to RSVP, please call 323-583-3313.

What: Vernon Chamber of Commerce Installation Luncheon

Who: California Treasurer John Chiang

When: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11

Where: Doubletree by Hilton, 5757 Telegraph Road, Commerce

Tickets: $120

Info: 323-583-3313 or http://www.vernonchamber.org

Chiang has served as California State Treasurer since January 2015. He previously served as California State Controller from 2007 to 2015 and on the California Board of Equalization from 1997 to 2007. A vigilant watchdog of the state’s finances, he identified more than $9.5 billion in waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars over the course of his service. He restructured the state’s debt during the recession to generate $2 billion for schools, infrastructure and public safety; played a key role in passing Secure Choice, a state-sponsored retirement plan; preserved the state’s credit rating; took on corrupt Wall Street banks; and increased transparency in government.

Vernon-based Optimum Seismic, Inc., California’s leading seismic retrofit company, is the Title Sponsor of Tuesday’s luncheon.

About Vernon Chamber of Commerce

Since 1950, the Vernon Chamber of Commerce has been supporting industry in the City of Vernon and is committed to fostering business growth and development. The mission of the Vernon Chamber is to advocate as the voice for business and industries, educate and train employers on compliance and best practices, facilitate strong business connections, and finally – promote and advance economic prosperity not just within the City of Vernon but to the outer Southern California region.

About the City of Vernon

Vernon is a 5.2-square-mile, incorporated city located several miles to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles in Southern California. Founded in 1905 as the first exclusively industrial city in the Southwestern United States, Vernon currently houses 1,800 businesses that employ over 50,000 people, with a surging economic output of $4.5 billion to California’s economy and originates goods still manufactured in the USA. Offering a unique environment that caters to business, industrial clusters that make their home in Vernon include cold storage, food processing, plastics, steel, apparel design, furniture, recycling, and other unique industries. Some of the most prominent companies headquartered or hold operations in Vernon are Tapatio Hot Sauce, Farmer John Meats, Whole Foods, F. Gaviña & Sons coffee, Red Chamber, Mikawaya Mochi ice cream, BCBG Apparel, Seven Jeans, and Joie Jeans. Vernon’s borders are within minutes to all major transportation thoroughfares and its in-demand location accounts for robust goods movement that includes four major Downtown LA Freeways, LA-area airports, the LA and Long Beach ports, Alameda Rail Corridor, and the Hobart Yard which is the largest inter-modal train facility in the world.

