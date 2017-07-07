Sketchfab Launches its New App for iOS and Android

Over a million scenes in 3D and VR direct from your device.

Sketchfab is proud to announce its new app for iOS and Android. The app gives users access to work contributed by the entire Sketchfab community – over one million scenes. All viewable in 3D and VR on mobile devices.

In addition to viewing every single scene on Sketchfab on the go, the new app allows users to do most of what they already do on Sketchfab.com, no matter where they are: Like, share, and comment on favorite work. Start a new collection and add to it. Follow contributors. Organize personal work to share with friends and family, and more. Better yet, every single scene is viewable in VR with just the tap of a button using your favorite mobile VR headset.

The app is available starting today from iTunes and from Google Play. A video overview of the app’s features can be seen here.

Today’s move continues the trend of Sketchfab becoming the de-facto media player for 3D and VR content globally, across mobile and desktop with embed support for every major social media network, blogging, and personal portfolio site.

To learn more, read today’s blog post announcement.

About Sketchfab, Inc.

Enter new dimensions. With a community contributing more than a million scenes, we are the world’s largest platform to publish, share and discover 3D content on web, mobile and in VR.

Our technology integrates with every major 3D creation tool and publishing platform and supports almost every 3D format directly through our site or using one of our official exporters. Using our universal 3D & VR player, your creations can be embedded on any web page and every major network including Facebook, Tumblr, LinkedIn, Wordpress, Behance, DeviantArt and Kickstarter.

Sketchfab is proud to be the official 3D publishing partner of Adobe Photoshop, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft Hololens, Intel RealSense and more.