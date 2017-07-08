Miller Joins Tidal Basin Group’s Board

David Miller of Altoona, Iowa was elected to Tidal Basin Group’s Board of Directors as an Independent Director at the company’s annual meeting in May. Miller’s distinguished career in disaster recovery administration includes appointments as FEMA’s National Flood Insurance and Mitigation Administrator, Executive Director of the Iowa Homeland Security & Emergency Management Division, and Associate Administrator of the Federal Insurance & Mitigation Administration.

Miller brings a wealth of knowledge on such programs as the National Flood Insurance Program, National Dam Safety, National Earthquake Reduction, and Pre-Disaster Mitigation. “David’s extensive experience in emergency management, preparedness, and recovery spans 35 years and will greatly enhance our disaster recovery and resilience services capabilities,” said Daniel Craig, Senior Vice President of Tidal Basin Group.

Miller also serves as an independent director for Adjusters International (AI), Tidal Basin Group’s parent company, which joined with Tidal Basin Group to deliver expanded Disaster Preparedness and Recovery services to federal, state and local governments and not-for-profit organizations. AI will continue to deliver its core public adjusting services assisting policyholders with the preparation, documentation and settlement of property insurance claims.

John Marini, President & CEO of Adjusters International, added “David has dedicated his career to helping organizations and communities prepare for disasters, mitigating countless damages to public and private enterprises. His commitment to emergency management continues as he currently assists a not-for-profit organization that helps U.S power suppliers prepare for emergencies of all types. He will be an invaluable asset to the Tidal Basin Group organization.”

With more than 40 offices nationwide, Adjusters International and Tidal Basin Group have helped federal, state, and local governments, property owners, and businesses work through the aftermath of every major disaster to have occurred in the past two decades, including every hurricane to have hit the U.S. and Caribbean, the Midwest floods, California earthquakes, and terrorist acts such as the Oklahoma City and World Trade Center bombings, and 9/11. Their client list includes entities such as the State of Oklahoma, the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, State of New York, State of Virginia, City of New Orleans, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Dallas Fort Worth Airport and California Department of Water Resources.

For more information, please visit adjustersinternational.com or tidalbasingroup.com.