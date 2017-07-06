Wayne Homes Announces New Construction Manager in Columbus

Wayne Homes has announced the promotion of Matt Manack as the Construction Manager for the Columbus market. Matt has been with the company for nine years and has a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience to share with the Columbus team.

Wayne Homes, an Ohio-based custom home builder that specializes in on-your-lot homes, has announced the promotion of Matt Manack to Construction Manager for the Delaware and Newark Model Centers in the Columbus, Ohio area.

As Construction Manager, Manack will work across the region to lead the construction team and maintain relationships with homeowners and trade partners.

Manack began working at Wayne Homes in 2008 as a Field Manager for the Ashland office and has consistently ranked in the top echelon for Field Managers in customer satisfaction.

“Matt has been with the company for nine years and has a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience to share with the Columbus team,” Jeanie Thomas, Regional Vice President of Construction, said.

Before Manack joined the Wayne Homes team, he was a Store Manager and Sales Manager for Lowe's. Manack is looking forward to sharing his management experience and skills with the Columbus team.

Manack currently resides in Massillon, OH with his wife, Jamie, and their children, Dylan and Madolyn.

